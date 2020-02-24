Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global footwear manufacturing machines market is expected to grow from USD 17.23 billion in 2017 to USD 25.67 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Footwear manufacturing machines market growing at rapid growth rate from the past few years. The changes in the fashion trends and change in lifestyle, are some of the factors, which is anticipated to boost the demand for footwear. Thus, with the increasing demand for footwear, manufactures are installing footwear manufacturing machineries to improve the product quality, to simplify the process, and to make new trendy footwear as per the demand of consumers. Therefore, this changing fashion trend across the globe, is one of the key factor driving the growth of footwear manufacturing machines market, over the forecast period. In addition to this, increase in disposable income and improved economic growth in the developing countries, fuelling the investment in the footwear manufacturing machines, further propelling the growth of market.

Footwear manufacturing machinery comprises of machinery which is used to produce different parts of footwear such as sole, insole, and others. These machines also stabilize and assemble the footwear components to produce a finished footwear product. With the help of these machineries, manufacturers provide different shape, size, design, and pattern to footwear product. The footwear manufacturing machinery includes a range of machines used for pattern making, sewing machines, cutting machines, lasting machines, closing machines, bottoming machines, finishing machines, insole making machines, shoe repair machines, and others.

Global footwear manufacturing machines market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to change in lifestyle and fashion trend boost the demand for footwear with different shapes and designs. Also, increase the production capacity and reduced operational time due to advancement in technology in the footwear manufacturing machines also boost up the market demand. But high initial investment associated for procurement and setup of footwear manufacturing machinery may hinder the growth of market over the forecast period. However, increase in emphasis on domestic manufacturing is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for small players in the developing countries in coming years.

Key players operating in the global footwear manufacturing machines market are ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l., Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Elitron IPM S.r.l., Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd., Comec, Comelz S.p.A, Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd., Orisol Taiwan Ltd., and True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd. among others. To enhance their market position in the global Footwear manufacturing machines market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Many key vendors are focusing on research and development activities for the development of innovative footwear machineries and to integrate the advanced technologies in the machineries to enhance the quality and efficiency of product.

For instance, in May 2018, ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l. announced the launch of the KYO.LAM System, a laminator/calendering machine with incorporated cutting, for the footwear and leather goods sector.

In October 2016, Brustia-Alfameccanica introduced the innovative technology, the new series of X-ray inspection machines, dedicated to the footwear industry, which allows an accurate non-destructive analysis of the finished product.

The products segment dominated the market and valued around USD 10.70 billion in 2017

The solutions segment is classified into services and products. The products segment dominated the market and valued around USD 10.70 billion in 2017. This is due to a rise in investment in footwear making machines, an increase in production capacity, and improvement in product quality. Many footwear manufacturing companies are preferring to buy the footwear manufacturing machines rather than services, further boosting the growth of product segment.

Semi-automatic segment dominated the market with the highest share of 49.70% in 2017

The machine type segment is classified into manual, automatic and semi-automatic. Semi-automatic segment dominated the market with the highest share of 49.70% in 2017. This is due to semi-automatic machine’s properties such as high precision in operation with human intervention and ease in operation.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global footwear manufacturing machines market with USD 6.87 billion in 2017. This is mainly attributed to technological advancement and changing lifestyle and trend which has led to increase in demand of footwear. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to wide presence of footwear manufacturing companies and key presence of footwear making machinery manufacturers in Taiwan. Furthermore, the demand for footwear in the India and China is very high, thus, many footwear manufactures are investing heavily to procure new footwear manufacturing machines to meet the demand of consumers. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region is adopting the western fashion trends, which is increasing the demand for new footwear, resulting into growth in the footwear manufacturing machines market. Europe is anticipated to hold the significant market share in the global footwear manufacturing machines market, owing to increasing demand for new automatic and semiautomatic machineries for replacing traditional footwear manufacturing machines.

About the report:

The global footwear manufacturing machines market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion) volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

