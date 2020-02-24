



CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Corporate News

Luxembourg, 24 February 2020

CPI FIM SA - Admission of 200 million shares on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

CPI FIM SA (the “Company”) informs that it received a decision from the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (the “WSE”) dated 24 February 2020 confirming the admission of 200,000,000 shares of the Company to exchange trading on the Main List of the WSE as of 25 February 2020.

As of 25 February 2020, 314,507,629 Company shares registered under ISIN code LU0122624777 will be traded in parallel on the regulated markets of both the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the WSE. The remaining 1,000,000,000 shares shall remain in registered form and non-tradeable on a stock exchange.

For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com

Investors contact:

David Greenbaum, Director Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1 Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67 Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com

Attachment