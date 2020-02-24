Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of America Saves Week 2020 (ASW), which takes place February 24 – February 29, 2020, ICMA-RC is spreading the message of saving successfully by urging public sector employees to assess their 2020 savings goals and take the necessary actions to make sure they are on track for a secure retirement.

A key feature of ICMA-RC’s ASW campaign is a series of informative videos from ICMA-RC executives, financial planning professionals, and Retirement Plan Specialists, that provide information about each of the recommended actions public sector employees can take as they plan for retirement, regardless of where they are in their careers.

"America Saves Week occurs towards the beginning of the year, making it an ideal time for public sector employees to evaluate the previous year and make adjustments for 2020," said Alex Hannah, Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “ICMA-RC is pleased to offer resources that aid in helping our participants get a better handle on what they need to know in order to be successful when it is time to retire.”

For more information and ASW resources, visit www.icmarc.org/americasaves.

About America Saves Week

Since 2007 America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, together we encourage our local communities to do a ‘gut-check’ on their finances and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal, and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2019), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org