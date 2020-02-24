

Reference is made to stock exchange notice published on 21 February 2020 regarding the completion of the voluntary offer (“the Offer”) by AKKA Technologies SE (“AKKA”), where AKKA now holds in total 55,042,674 shares representing approximately 72.89% of the total shares in Data Respons ASA (“the Company” or “DAT”).



With reference to the power of attorney granted by the annual general meeting at April 12, 2019 the Board of the Directors of the Company (“The Board”) has established a share option scheme and allocated a total of 2,300,000 share options to certain members of the executive management. Please refer to stock exchange notice published 14 May 2019 and 16 October 2019 for information regarding the terms and the allocation of the share options (“Share Options”). Furthermore, the Company has pursuant to its share savings program for 2018 and 2019 agreed to grant 107,101 bonus shares to certain employees of the Company (“Bonus Shares”). The Bonus Shares shall be delivered to the eligible employees against no consideration, provided that each eligible employee is still employed by the Company. Please refer to the published documents in connection with the annual general meeting 12 April 2019 and 19 April 2018 for information regarding the terms and the allocation of the share savings program.



As described in the offer document published 13 January 2020 ("Offer Document") the Company will cash settle the outstanding Share Options to the management of the company, as well as the Bonus Shares to certain employees, upon completion of the Offer. The Board of Directors of the Company has today entered into agreements with all holders of Share Options in the Company where all Share Options awarded are terminated by cash remuneration, constituting a total aggregated payment of NOK 46,375,000. Furthermore, the Board has decided to cash settle all the outstanding Bonus Shares, constituting a total aggregated payment of NOK 5,140,848.



Following the completion of the cash settlement described above there are no outstanding share options and no rights to shares in the Company. Further and with reference to the primary insider notification published on 17 February 2020, none of the primary insiders in the Company holds any shares, options or right to shares in DAT.





Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.