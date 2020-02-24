New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Spray Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865791/?utm_source=GNW

Emergence of hard trivalent chrome coatings is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.



- Aerospace industry is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

- Replacement of hard chrome coatings is likely to act as opportunities in the future.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry



- Thermal sprays equipment are largely employed for several purposes in jet engines components, such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on.

- In addition to these, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear, in order to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

- Thermal spray coatings systems are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.

- Coatings of chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide are employed in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes, respectively.

- Boeing led the aerospace industry in adapting and implementing the use of thermal spray equipment as an alternative for hard chromium plating on numerous structural components.

- All in all, there is a promising growth for the demand of thermal spray equipment in the aerospace industry, over the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region



- The thermal spray equipment market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing section of aerospace and automotive industry of the country.

- China is one of the largest producers of steel, and steel mills use thermal spray coatings for protection. In the steel industry, mainly coatings of processing rolls by HVOF, spray fusing, plasma spraying, and plasma-transferred arc overlaying welding are used.

- The Chinese aerospace policy represents one of the most comprehensive attempts to enter the top levels of aerospace development and production. China is expected to be the world’s largest single?country market for civil aircraft sales in the next 20 years.

- According to the International Trade Administration, Boeing estimates that China will need to add more than 6,000 planes to its commercial fleet to meet the traffic demand.

- China has the second largest domestic aviation market in the world. It also has the world’s fastest growing domestic aviation industry, with passenger traffic increasing at the rate of 6.6% per year.

- Therefore, the demand for thermal spray equipment is expected to increase significantly in the country in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape

The global thermal spray equipment market is fragmented in nature. The major players of the market studied include, Oerlikon, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Saint-Gobain, and Donaldson Company Inc. amongst others.



