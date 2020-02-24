Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global EMI shielding market is expected to grow from USD 5.46 billion in 2017 to USD 9.91 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

There has been increasing deployment of electronics system in the various industries, especially in the automotive sector. The growing need of EMI shielding to reduce the coupling of radio waves and magnetic waves as well as to reduce the unwanted transfer of energy is boosting the growth of market. Thus, an ever increasing use of electronics component in the automotive sector and rising adoption of electric vehicles, are some of the factors driving the growth of EMI shielding market in the automotive sector.

Electromagnetic shielding is defined as a method of decreasing the electromagnetic field in a space by blocking the field with barriers made of conductive or magnetic materials. Shields are mechanical devices in the form of flat sheets that, when put around devices, prevent interference and are mainly applied to enclosures so as to separate electrical devices from their surroundings, and to cables to isolate wires from the environment through which the cable runs. This shielding can reduce the coupling of radio waves, electromagnetic fields and electrostatic fields. The overcrowding of our air with wireless signals from Wi-Fi, cellular phones, and any other kind of wireless device (such as Bluetooth) which interferes with one another makes EMI shielding a hot topic.

Global EMI shielding market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to growing electronics industry across the globe and rise in deployment of electronic components in the various industries. But cost associated with EMI Shielding is too high which is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure may influence the market growth in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global EMI shielding market ETS-Lindgren, Tech-Etch, Inc., PPG Industries, Omega Shielding Products, Laird Plc., 3M, Chomerics, RTP Company, Marktek Inc.,Integrated Polymer Solutions, HEICO Corporation, DowDuPont, Kitagawa Industries, Nolato and Schaffner Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global EMI shielding market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in April 2019, PPG Industries announced the introduction of PPG TESLIN EMI/RF shielding material, which is a moldable, flexible, and affordable shielding solution that can be customized to provide specific shielding functionality and performance.

In January 2020, Integrated Polymer Solutions announced the acquisition of Icon Aerospace Technology to broaden IPS' design and manufacturing capabilities and to deliver new, innovative solutions to customers.

In December 2019, HEICO Corporation announced the acquisition of Quell Corporation, a leading EMI/RFI filter company to enhance the product offering in the EMI shielding market.

The conductive coatings & paints segment accounted for the major market share and valued around USD 2.17 billion in 2017

The material segment is classified into metal shielding, EMI shielding tapes & laminates, conductive coatings & paints, conductive polymers, EMI filters). The conductive coatings & paints segment accounted for the major market share and valued around USD 2.17 billion in 2017. EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces is provided by conductive coatings and paints, further driving the growth of market. Materials such as silver, silver-coated copper, nickel, and graphite are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints.

The radiation segment is dominating the market with the highest share 64.30% in 2017

Method segment is divided into segments such as radiation and conduction. The radiation segment is dominating the market with the highest share 64.30% in 2017. The EMI metal shielding is commonly used for protecting the device from EMI radiation. The EMI metal shielding provides shielding range of up to 100 dB radiation.

The consumer electronics segment held the major market share and valued around USD 1.76 billion in 2017

Industry segment includes healthcare, consumer electronics, telecom & IT, automotive, defense & aerospace and others. The consumer electronics segment held the major market share and valued around USD 1.76 billion in 2017. The need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines and rise in sensor density are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the EMI shielding market in consumer electronics.

Regional Segment Analysis of the EMI Shielding Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global EMI Shielding market with USD 2.32 billion in 2017. The market in North America is mainly driven by technological progress and increasing demand for LEDs in a wide array of consumer electronic devices. Besides, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries in the region have also grown in the last couple of years which have also been boosting the EMI shielding market. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region owing to the factors such as the escalating demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and home appliances and rapid development of advanced cellular infrastructure. The increasing adoption of electronic in the automotive sector and rising demand for electric vehicles are the other factors that are likely to boost the demand for the EMI shielding solutions in Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

The global EMI shielding market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

