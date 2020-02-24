New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market was valued at USD 131.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 203.5 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Phenoxyethanol preservatives prevent any biological activity by conjoining with the bacterial cell wall. As a result, it is highly effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These antimicrobial properties against mold formation, bacteria, and yeast are expected to be one of the factors propelling the growth of the global market in the coming years. Phenoxyethanol is used in manufacturing as preservative blends by adding it to other preservatives such as capryl glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, or hexylene glycol. There have been observations that though microorganisms can adapt to any environment, they are unable to adapt to the presence of phenoxyethanol preservatives, which is a factor contributing to the high demand for these preservatives from the cosmetics industry.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2480
Blended preservatives attain properties such as compatibility with proteins and nonionic compounds, low toxicity, and stability under heat and can act effectively against bacteria. They can be used for a more extensive pH range and are suitable for leave-on and rinse-off applications. Moreover, their effective antifungal properties can lead its usage in hair care, makeup, sun protection, and skincare products. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are further used in the production of personal care and cosmetics such as ointments, detergents, cosmetics, and perfume owing to the approval for its usage as a preservative in many beauty product formulations.
The demand for cosmetics is high in countries such as China, Japan, and India, is estimated to propel the regional markets. The purchase of beauty products is high in Korea due to the rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income of the working class, and the change in consumer preferences. With the presence of several companies involved in the production of phenoxyethanol preservatives, the Asia-Pacific region will witness considerable growth throughout the predicted period. Europe region held a significant market share in 2019 owing to well-established cosmetics markets in the France, Germany, and Italy. Consequently, the high approval costs and presence of substitutes may hamper the market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phenoxyethanol-preservatives-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market on the basis of type, application, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2480
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Browse more similar reports on Disinfectants and Preservatives category by Reports And Data
Iodine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/iodine-market
Ethylene Oxide Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-oxide-market
Potassium Permanganate Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-permanganate-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: