BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Chuck and Angela Fazio and Revelation Real Estate, one of the largest independent brokerages in the United States, have joined eXp Realty.



Revelation Real Estate has been ranked No. 1 in production for a single office in the East Valley of Arizona for many years and was among the top, single-office brokerages in the nation in 2019, according to REAL Trends. Revelation Real Estate is consistently recognized as a top-producing brokerage, with more than $1.7 billion in annual sales in 2018. Chuck and Angela Fazio are the co-founders of Revelation Real Estate, and they have been in the real estate business for 20 years.

“As an independent brokerage, we have been able to stay ahead of the curve for 15 years,” said Angela Fazio. “In our marketplace, we more than doubled the market share of any other single office, and did so for years, but we recognized that this industry is rapidly changing and that eXp is able to fill in the gaps that we can’t. eXp is the answer and we went for it.”

“Today’s announcement reaffirms that we are building an innovative brokerage that attracts top producers and creates a new level of opportunity for independent brokerage owners to succeed, while continuing to provide the best environment and tools for their agents,” said eXp Realty President of Growth Dave Conord. “eXp Realty is committed to empowering agents with tools, technology and training to thrive and grow their own businesses. We are excited to welcome Angela and Chuck and all of the great agents from Revelation, and our entire company will benefit from their expertise and passion for serving their clients.”

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 26,000 agents across North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.

