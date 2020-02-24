WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The music industry is evolving faster than ever. Each year new platforms and mediums skyrocket to prominence, minting household names and reshaping the way audiences connect with artists (see: Tik Tok and Lil Nas X). Simultaneously, new technologies put creative tools into the hands of people who previously couldn’t access them.

Predicting the future of the music industry in this rapidly-evolving landscape is tricky. We’ve had the chance to discuss music trends shaping the future (among many other things) with the music industry executives we’ve interviewed. This news release offers a series of viewpoints and perspectives to give you a collective (though not definitive) outlook of the future of the music industry.

We had a chance to chat with M-Pack Entertertainment CEO Milan Ackerman, who shared his take on what it means to be a thought leader in the music discovery industry. Ackerman started his career in the event production side of the industry and also had a passion for discovering new music and artists that were trending.

In 2014, Ackerman discovered Russ on SoundCloud and started building a friendship and working relationship with him. Since then Milan has been able to create one of the most successful independent management companies in music. Milan truly understands the value of digital marketing and applies new school techniques to his traditional management style.

How A.I will shape all the aspects of the Music Industry

The development of A.I. will automate a whole host of expensive, time-consuming, and complicated processes across music creation and advertising, cutting out the middlemen and democratizing the industry.

The democratization of music creation

A.I. tools like A.I-mediated composition and voice synthesis will change the way music distribution works and make it easier and more affordable for thousands of musicians all over the globe to create high-quality, professional-sounding music.

Automation will reshape music marketing as the music market grows more crowded

Even today, artists have to compete with an enormous amount of other artists. As of 2019, over 40,000 tracks are added to Spotify every single day — and there’s every reason to believe that this figure will continue to grow. The AI-enabled music creation will open up the gates even further — but as the number of songs continues to grow, the audience's attention will remain a finite resource.

More income and new, better ads for artists

A.I. will also make it easier to create and deliver the right messages to the right audience at the right time. On the music business side, it will help artists reach their audience more efficiently, and thus, drive more income.

Advertisers can harness the power of A.I. to better tailor ads to the preferences and tastes of listeners. Algorithms will use consumer data to display adaptive ad-content linked to the specific moment, location, and user, making branded content fit seamlessly into our consumption patterns. Better personalized ads will generate more ROI and more revenue for artists that will target the communications to reach the right audiences at the right moment.

Machine learning will change everything

Music production, event planning, playlist recommendation: machine learning will make it all simpler (and more effective).

