Nearly a quarter of the current biologic pipeline is targeting the indications, which are small molecule dominated and have a large patient pool. This represents the trend of biologics entering non-traditional biologic disease areas, which could benefit from the increased therapeutic efficacy. Furthermore, this is also providing the room to the biosimilar market to grow.



In terms of medical efficacy, therapeutic spread, and population access biopharmaceuticals have vast potential, and much of this potential is still untapped. This potential can gradually be realized as manufacturing technologies, such as microcarrier based synthesis make progress, which may lead to commercialization of more effective therapies, increased manufacturing efficacy, and reduced therapy costs. Hence, owing to such rapid growth of the biologics and biosimilar industry, the market is positively affected.



A microcarrier is a support matrix, which allows the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors. In the large-scale commercial production of biologics and vaccines, microcarriers are employed to grow virus-generating or protein-producing adherent cell populations. As per the scope of the report, the microcarrier market includes various equipment and consumables, such as bioreactors, reagents, cell counters, and culture vessels in addition to microcarrier beads.



Cell Therapy is Expected to Show Fastest Growth in Application Segment



Microcarriers help in cost-effective cell production i.e they contribute to reducing fixed as well as variable costs during the large scale manufacturing. A few years back, it was suggested by the producers that microcarriers did not stand much helpful in cell production at a large scale as many of the microcarriers were made up of a solid matrix that required a microcarrier to be separated from the dissociated cells during downstream processing. This separation step was very complex and expensive previously.



However, with technological advancements, the current scenario has changed and the significance of microcarriers in cell therapy has increased. For instance, dissolvable microcarriers are currently there in the market that is composed of cross-linked polysaccharide polymers that can be efficiently dissolved during the cell harvest step. As the microcarriers get completely dissolved, there is no need for the separation and simply, the downstream process goes well. Therefore, these microcarriers are considered as beneficial beads for large scale cell production or cell therapy application.



Along with the above-mentioned statements, another factor that is responsible for the growth of cell therapy applications of microcarriers is that companies are currently focusing on the provision of microcarriers that contribute in the large scale and cost-effective production. E.g. Corning Incorporated provides dissolvable microcarriers.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America region is believed to have the largest share in the microcarrier market. This is majorly due to the rising gene and cell therapy research in the region along with the associations that are supporting this research. For instance, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy is responsible for the funding of the research and also, this society is forcing the biopharmaceutical and biotech companies to improve their R&D.



Along with that, the United States is witnessing high and rapid growth in the biologics and biosimilar Industry which is one of the major factor driving the microcarrier market in this region.



The Microcarrier market is mostly inclusive of the global players and few companies that are currently dominating the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), and GE Healthcare. The competition in the market is expected to increase as new companies are also coming up in the market.



