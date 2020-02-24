SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing therapeutics that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms, announced today that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Tempest, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, February 25, 2019 at 2:15 pm Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the Tempest website at www.tempestx.com .

About Tempest Therapeutics



Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing small molecules that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms to modulate anti-tumor pathways with the potential to target a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel lead programs are TPST-1120 that targets PPARα, and TPST-1495, a dual EP2/4 antagonist.

TPST-1120 has a two-pronged anti-cancer effect, inhibiting the growth of the tumors directly, as well as designated suppressive immune cell populations that prevent immune recognition and tumor rejection. TPST-1120 is being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b study in patients with advanced solid malignancies. The FDA has cleared the IND for TPST-1495 and clinical studies are expected to start in early 2020. TPST-1495 blocks the EP2 and EP4 receptors in the prostaglandin pathway, which promote both tumor growth and proliferation of suppressive immune cell populations.

Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts

