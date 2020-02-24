New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is forecast to reach USD 7.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene propylene diene monomer is a copolymer of propylene, ethylene, and a small amount of non-conjugated diene monomers which provide cross-linking sites for vulcanization.
EPDM elastomers have excellent ozone/weathering, heat, and aging resistance. These copolymers exhibit perfect electrical insulation, compression set, and low-temperature properties, but only decent physical strength properties. They have very good resistance to chemicals as well. EDPMs are not compatible with mineral and synthetic di-ester lubricants and hydrocarbon fuels and solvents. They also have poor flame resistance.
EPDM rubber is considered to be the most commonly used rubber for the manufacturing of sheets. The demand for EPDM rubber has increased in construction, automotive, and mechanical goods applications. Its inherent features make it suitable for application in gaskets, lamination, and electrical insulation. Catalyst technologies and polymerization used in today's day to day applications provide the ability to design EDPM rubber to meet the demanding processing and application needs.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer globally during the forecast period. China is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. The region’s prospering automotive industry is majorly boosting this market. Malaysia and India are expected to be the major countries that will contribute to this market’s growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
