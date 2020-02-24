Pivotal DUPLEX and PROTECT studies of sparsentan enrolling towards topline readouts to support potential NDA and CMA filings

Full year 2019 net product sales of $175 million

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provided a corporate update.

The Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) nears enrollment of 190 patients to support the 36-week proteinuria analysis; topline data on-track for first half of 2021

The Phase 3 PROTECT Study remains in position to reach enrollment of 280 patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) by early 2021 and report topline data in the first half of 2022

Net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $46.7 million, compared to $43.8 million for the same period in 2018

Net product sales for the full year 2019 were $175.3 million, compared to $164.2 million for the full year 2018

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2019, totaled $398.5 million

“In 2019 we strengthened our focus through disciplined decisions to move beyond the clinical programs that did not meet our expectations, and we successfully executed on the key strategies to advance our pivotal studies of sparsentan in FSGS and IgA nephropathy,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Retrophin. “With its potential to become the first medicine approved for FSGS and IgA nephropathy, we are seeing growing enthusiasm for sparsentan among the nephrology community and anticipation for the topline readouts from the 36-week proteinuria assessments in DUPLEX and PROTECT. In 2020 we will continue to focus on completing enrollment and maintaining high quality trial conduct in these two pivotal studies, while simultaneously preparing for regulatory submissions for the programs. Further, we will continue to focus on building upon our existing commercial capabilities in order to support the continued organic growth of our approved products, and ultimately maximizing sparsentan’s potential for patients.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $46.7 million, compared to $43.8 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, net product sales were $175.3 million, compared to $164.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net product sales is attributable to growth across the Company’s commercial products including the launch of THIOLA EC®. In 2020, the Company anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth in net product sales compared to 2019.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $36.4 million, compared to $32.0 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, R&D expenses were $141.0 million, compared to $123.8 million for the same period in 2018. The difference is largely attributable to increased support of clinical and product development efforts. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $34.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.1 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses were $132.9 million, compared to $116.6 million in 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $27.5 million, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, SG&A expenses were $129.0 million, compared to $103.7 million for the same period in 2018. The difference is largely attributable to increased headcount as a result of the Company’s operational growth, and professional fees. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses were $95.5 million, compared to $72.4 million in 2018.

Total other expense, net, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, total other expense, net, was $9.1 million, compared to $21.8 million for the same period in 2018. The difference is largely attributable to a loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of outstanding convertible notes due 2019 effected in September 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $30.3 million, or $0.70 per basic share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.18 per basic share for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, net loss was $146.4 million, or $3.46 per basic share, compared to $102.7 million, or $2.54 per basic share for the same period in 2018. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.2 million, or $0.26 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.21 per basic share for the same period in 2018. For the full year 2019, non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $89.9 million, or $2.12 per basic share, compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net income of $51.8 million, or $1.28 per basic share for the same period in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $398.5 million.

Program Updates

Sparsentan

The Company continues patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study, a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan in approximately 300 patients with FSGS. The DUPLEX Study protocol provides for an unblinded analysis of at least 190 patients to be performed after 36 weeks of treatment to evaluate the interim efficacy endpoint – the proportion of patients achieving a FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE), which is defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (Up/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in Up/C from baseline, at Week 36. While the confirmatory endpoint of the study is the change in slope of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) after 108 weeks of treatment, successful achievement of the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint is expected to serve as the basis for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. Top-line efficacy data from the 36-week proteinuria endpoint analysis are expected in the first half of 2021.



The PROTECT Study, a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan in approximately 280 patients with IgAN, continues to enroll. The primary efficacy endpoint in the PROTECT Study is the change in proteinuria (urine protein-to-creatinine ratio) from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment. Successful achievement of this endpoint is expected to support submission of an NDA under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S., as well as an application for CMA consideration in Europe. Secondary efficacy endpoints include change in eGFR from baseline to four weeks post-cessation of randomized treatment, as well as the rate of change in eGFR over 52-week and 104-week periods following the first six weeks of randomized treatment. Top-line efficacy data from the 36-week proteinuria endpoint analysis are expected in the first half of 2022.

Chenodal®

In January 2020, the Company randomized the first patients in the RESTORE Study, a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the effects of Chenodal® (chenodeoxycholic acid) in approximately 12 patients with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX). While Chenodal is not labeled or marketed for CTX, it is currently considered the standard of care. The pivotal study is anticipated to ultimately support an NDA submission for marketing authorization of Chenodal for CTX in the United States.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Retrophin’s financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in understanding its past financial performance and potential future results. They are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Retrophin’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Retrophin believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures enhances the ability of investors to compare its results from period to period and allows for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the Company uses in making operating decisions.

Investors should note that these non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time to time in the future the Company may exclude other items, or cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded, for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; because of the non-standardized definitions, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by the Company in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by the Company’s competitors and other companies.

As used in this press release, (i) the historical non-GAAP net income (loss) measures exclude from GAAP net income (loss), as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and depreciation expense, revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration and income tax; (ii) the historical non-GAAP SG&A expense measures exclude from GAAP SG&A expenses, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization and depreciation expense; (iii) the historical non-GAAP R&D expense measures exclude from GAAP R&D expenses, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

RETROPHIN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,436 $ 102,873 Marketable securities 336,088 368,668 Accounts receivable, net 18,048 12,662 Inventory, net 6,082 5,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,015 4,140 Prepaid taxes 1,395 1,716 Total current assets 429,064 495,678 Property and equipment, net 2,891 3,146 Other assets 14,709 7,709 Investment-equity — 15,000 Intangible assets, net 157,200 186,691 Goodwill 936 936 Total assets $ 604,800 $ 709,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,614 $ 6,954 Accrued expenses 51,745 49,695 Other current liabilities 8,590 6,165 Business combination-related contingent consideration 8,500 19,350 Convertible debt — 22,457 Total current liabilities 95,449 104,621 Convertible debt 204,861 195,091 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,894 17,545 Business combination-related contingent consideration, less current portion 62,400 73,650 Total liabilities 383,604 390,907 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively — — Common stock $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,088,921 and 41,389,524 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 636,910 589,795 Accumulated deficit (416,444 ) (270,017 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 726 (1,529 ) Total stockholders' equity 221,196 318,253 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 604,800 $ 709,160

RETROPHIN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net product sales: Thiola/Thiola EC $ 26,246 $ 23,855 $ 95,638 $ 89,176 Bile acid products 20,442 19,916 79,700 75,070 Total net product sales 46,688 43,771 175,338 164,246 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,725 1,603 5,234 5,527 Research and development 36,366 31,995 140,963 123,757 Selling, general and administrative 27,533 25,955 128,951 103,654 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 9,231 (10,797 ) 15,051 11,590 Restructuring — — — (242 ) Impairment of L-UDCA IPR&D intangible asset — — 25,500 — Write off of L-UDCA contingent consideration — — (18,000 ) — Impairment of long-term investment — — 15,000 — Total operating expenses 74,855 48,756 312,699 244,286 Operating loss (28,167 ) (4,985 ) (137,361 ) (80,040 ) Other Income (expense), net: Other income (expense), net 359 (102 ) (314 ) (474 ) Interest income 2,180 2,697 10,055 5,499 Interest expense (4,599 ) (5,065 ) (18,828 ) (9,810 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (17,042 ) Total other expense, net (2,060 ) (2,470 ) (9,087 ) (21,827 ) Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes (30,227 ) (7,455 ) (146,448 ) (101,867 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (32 ) — 21 (811 ) Net loss $ (30,259 ) $ (7,455 ) $ (146,427 ) $ (102,678 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ (0.70 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (3.46 ) $ (2.54 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (3.46 ) $ (2.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 43,023,479 41,275,872 42,339,961 40,433,171 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 43,023,479 41,275,872 42,339,961 40,433,171

RETROPHIN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating loss $ (28,167 ) $ (4,985 ) $ (137,361 ) $ (80,040 ) R&D operating expense (36,366 ) (31,995 ) (140,963 ) (123,757 ) Stock compensation 1,609 1,632 6,910 6,224 Amortization & depreciation 292 292 1,159 976 Subtotal non-GAAP items 1,901 1,924 8,069 7,200 Non-GAAP R&D expense (34,465 ) (30,071 ) (132,894 ) (116,557 ) SG&A operating expense (27,533 ) (25,955 ) (128,951 ) (103,654 ) Stock compensation 2,888 3,222 14,195 13,550 Amortization & depreciation 4,998 4,587 19,249 17,692 Subtotal non-GAAP items 7,886 7,809 33,444 31,242 Non-GAAP SG&A expense (19,647 ) (18,146 ) (95,507 ) (72,412 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 9,231 (10,797 ) 15,051 11,590 Subtotal non-GAAP items 19,018 (1,064 ) 56,564 50,032 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (9,149 ) $ (6,049 ) $ (80,797 ) $ (30,008 ) GAAP net loss $ (30,259 ) $ (7,455 ) $ (146,427 ) $ (102,678 ) Non-GAAP operating loss adjustments 19,018 (1,064 ) 56,564 50,032 Income tax benefit (provision) 32 — (21 ) 811 Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,209 ) $ (8,519 ) $ (89,884 ) $ (51,835 ) Per share data: Net earnings per common share, basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (1.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 43,023,479 41,275,872 42,339,961 40,433,171

