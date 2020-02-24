Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS and the California Alliance of Child and Family Services announce the launch of the exclusive Health Plan Contracting Learning Collaborative. This year-long learning collaborative is focused on expanding provider health plan revenue in the changing children’s services market. The Health Plan Contracting Learning Collaborative will kick off with an all-day executive summit meeting on March 31, 2020. The deadline to enroll is March 2, 2020.

California Alliance’s leadership and OPEN MINDS market experts have created a comprehensive curriculum to guide providers in market positioning and revenue diversification through health plan partnerships. Participating providers will increase their knowledge and planning tools to move towards service delivery under managed care and performance-based payer contracts in the changing California health and human services landscape. Participants will also develop business models for sustainability with an emphasis on growth and innovation. The business models will include organizational managed care / value-based reimbursement (VBR) readiness, solution-oriented program / service line development, and health plan marketing and contracting.

Throughout the year, learning collaborative participating organizations will have access to:

A technical assistance forum for members to post questions and discuss issues over the course of the year

Archived versions of all learning community web briefings, newsletters, and other materials generated through the year

Ten (10) facilitated web briefings with participation guides, ‘how-to’ tools, and related resources

Ten (10) facilitated technical assistance calls where topics and questions posed by members will be addressed and answered by OPEN MINDS experts

Two full-day executive summit meetings: the first will take place March 31, 2020, and the second will occur at the California Alliance 2020 Fall Conference in September 2020

Through the course of the learning collaborative participants will develop the following essential deliverables:

Organizational Readiness Assessment – Managed Care

Organizational Readiness Assessment – Value-Based Reimbursement

Organizational Service Line & Positioning Assessment

Business Development Playbook For Targeted Payer Organizations

Business Development Plan

Health Plan Business Development Pitch Presentation

Health Plan Outreach & Engagement Plan For New Contract Development

“This is an exciting new partnership between California Alliance and OPEN MINDS,” said Ken Anderson OPEN MINDS Senior Associate. “California is facing a multitude of changes including modifications to their Medi-Cal program and increased care coordination expectations. The state is also focusing on value-based purchasing with health plans and improving health outcomes for children. This unique learning collaborative will allow California Alliance leadership and California provider organizations to leverage OPEN MINDS industry knowledge and California market experience.”

To enroll in this limited-time program, please contact Deborah Son, Director of Strategic Initiatives (dson@cacfs.org) at California Alliance. The window to enroll closes March 2, 2020.

About California Alliance

The collective voice for organizations that serve children, youth and families. The California Alliance of Child and Family Services is the unifying force in the charge to lead change and provide support for the state’s children, youth and families.

For those dedicated to improving the lives of these at-risk populations, the California Alliance stands apart as the champion and leading voice for organizations that advocate for children and families, and for advancing policy and services on their behalves. Learn more about California Alliance.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

Richard Louis, III, Vice President Western Region OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 rlouis@openminds.com