Positive EBITDA and Cash Flows from Operations for Q4 
29% Revenue Growth for 2019

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

  • Generated $0.2 million of positive EBITDA, an improvement of $9.6 million.
  • Generated $3.3 million in cash flows from operations, an improvement of $11.5 million.
  • 24% increase in revenues.

“We successfully completed our pivot to positive EBITDA for the quarter with mid 20’s percentage revenue growth,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We also demonstrated the power of our negative working capital model with $3.3 million in cash flows generated from operations during the quarter.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 24% to $14.7 million from $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member. Gaia ended 2019 with 29% revenue growth and 598,600 paying members compared to 510,300 at the end of 2018, a 17% increase. With the elimination of the $0.99 introductory trial offer in October 2019, the comparative member count was adjusted to remove 37,500 members who were in their trial period at December 31, 2018.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased 23% to $12.8 million compared to $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declined slightly to 86.9% versus 87.5% in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increased content amortization for shows released in 2019 but was up from 86.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $15.3 million from $21.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 50% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 120% in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $2.8 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or $(0.62) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Gaia generated cash from operations of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to cash used of $8.2 million in the year ago quarter, an improvement of $11.5 million.

As of December 31, 2019, Gaia had $11.5 million in cash compared to $11.6 million as of September 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Results

Revenues in 2019 increased 29% to $54.0 million from $42.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member.

Gross profit in 2019 increased 28% to $46.9 million compared to $36.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declined slightly to 86.8% versus 87.3% in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increased content amortization for shows released in 2019.

Total operating expenses in 2019 decreased to $64.1 million from $73.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 56% in 2019 from 110% in 2018.

Net loss in 2019 was $18.2 million, or $(1.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $33.8 million, or $(1.96) per share, in 2018.

Cash used in operations was $2.6 million in 2019 compared to $21.4 million in 2018, an improvement of $18.8 million.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 263-0877
International dial-in number: (646) 828-8143
Conference ID: 5742177

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.gaia.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 9, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921
International replay number: (412) 317-6671
Replay ID: 5742177

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives we undertake, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Paul Tarell
Gaia, Inc.
(303) 222-3330
Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2019  2018  2019  2018 
       
  (unaudited)    
Revenues, net $14,688  $11,917  $53,979  $41,997 
Cost of revenues  1,925   1,495   7,111   5,352 
Gross profit  12,763   10,422   46,868   36,645 
Expenses:                
Selling and operating  14,078   20,052   58,292   67,148 
Corporate, general and administration  1,254   1,704   5,780   5,909 
Total operating expenses  15,332   21,756   64,072   73,057 
Loss from operations  (2,569)  (11,334)  (17,204)  (36,412)
Interest and other income (expense), net  (243)  58   (643)  355 
Loss before income taxes  (2,812)  (11,276)  (17,847)  (36,057)
Income tax expense (benefit)     (118)  45   (1,944)
Loss from continuing operations  (2,812)  (11,158)  (17,892)  (34,113)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations     78   (258)  320 
Net loss $(2,812) $(11,080) $(18,150) $(33,793)
Income (loss) per share-basic and diluted:                
Continuing operations $(0.15) $(0.62) $(0.99) $(1.98)
Discontinued operations        (0.01)  0.02 
Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.15) $(0.62) $(1.00) $(1.96)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic and diluted  18,402   17,890   18,160   17,259 
                 
EBITDA* $177  $(9,390) $(7,609) $(29,423)

* See definition and reconciliation on following page.

GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		  For the Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands) 2019  2018  2019  2018 
       
  (unaudited)    
Net cash provided by (used in):                
Operating activities - continuing operations $3,346  $(8,321) $(2,650) $(21,705)
Operating activities - discontinued operations     78   76   320 
Operating activities  3,346   (8,243)  (2,574)  (21,385)
Investing activities  (3,786)  (5,106)  (20,275)  (18,859)
Financing activities  287   12,500   4,379   37,430 
Net change in cash $(153) $(849) $(18,470) $(2,814)

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		  For the Year Ended
December 31,		 
(in thousands) 2019  2018  2019  2018 
       
  (unaudited)    
Loss from continuing operations $(2,812) $(11,158) $(17,892) $(34,113)
Interest expense (income), net  243   (58)  643   (355)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     (118)  45   (1,944)
Depreciation and amortization expense  2,746   1,944   9,595   6,989 
EBITDA  177   (9,390)  (7,609)  (29,423)
Share-based compensation expense  215   512   1,812   1,650 
Adjusted EBITDA $392  $(8,878) $(5,797) $(27,773)

EBITDA represents net loss before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


 		 December 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands) 2019  2018 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $11,494  $29,964 
Accounts receivable  2,310   1,334 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,443   3,192 
Total current assets  16,247   34,490 
Building and land, net  22,681   21,688 
Media library, software and equipment, net  36,921   27,623 
Goodwill  17,289   10,609 
Investments and other assets  13,034   12,741 
Total assets $106,172  $107,151 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $10,594  $7,993 
Deferred revenue  8,025   5,029 
Total current liabilities  18,619   13,022 
Long-term debt  18,433   12,500 
Deferred taxes  206   164 
Total liabilities  37,258   25,686 
Total equity  68,914   81,465 
Total liabilities and equity $106,172  $107,151 