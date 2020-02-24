EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.dynavax.com. Alternatively, participants may dial 800-458-4121 (domestic) or 720-543-0206 (international) and refer to conference ID 1989638. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com