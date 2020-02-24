RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Intrusion’s net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Net income for the year 2019 was $4.5 million, compared to a net income of $2.3 million for 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 was $2.6 million, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Revenue for the year 2019 was $13.6 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2018. 

Gross profit margin was 61% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 63% in the fourth quarter 2018. For the year, the gross profit margin was 61%, compared to 63% in 2018. 

Intrusion’s fourth quarter 2019 operating expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018. For the year 2019, operating expenses were $3.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2018. 

As of December 31, 2019, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 million, and working capital of $3.1 million. Comparably, as of December 31, 2018, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million, working capital of $0.5 million, and debt of $1.9 million. 

“Revenue in the fourth quarter was lower compared to last year primarily due to delays in orders expected but not received. Order delays were primarily due to customer funding not aligned with anticipated renewals, a trend we anticipate will continue through the first quarter 2020. Orders booked in the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $4.4 million consisting primarily from renewals of existing projects,” stated Michael L. Paxton, Interim President of Intrusion. 

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.  For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

INTRUSION INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except par value amounts)

 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018
  ASSETS   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$3,334 $1,652
Accounts receivable1,566 1,967
Prepaid expenses152 91
Total current assets5,052 3,710
 

Noncurrent Assets		   
Property and equipment, net335 200
Finance leases right-of-use assets, net62 121
Operating leases right-of-use assets, net1,348 
Other assets38 38
Total noncurrent assets1,783 359
TOTAL ASSETS$6,835 $4,069

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses$1,080  $  1,596  
  Dividends payable20     594   
  Finance leases liability, current portion43    58   
  Operating lease liability, current portion284    
  Deferred revenue516  1,004  
Total current liabilities1,943  3,252  
     
Noncurrent Liabilities    
  Loan payable to officer  —   1,815   
  Finance leases liability, noncurrent portion21  64   
  Operating lease liability, noncurrent portion1,315    
Total noncurrent liabilities1,336  1,879  
     
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):    
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value:    
  Authorized shares – 5,000    
   Series 1 shares issued and outstanding – 200     
   Liquidation preference of $1,013 in 2019 and $1,213 in 2018707  707  
   Series 2 shares issued and outstanding – 460
   Liquidation preference of $1,155 in 2019 and $1,385 in 2018

724		   

724		  
   Series 3 shares issued and outstanding – 289
   Liquidation preference of $634 in 2019 and $760 in 2018

412

   

412

 		  
  Common stock, $.01 par value:    
  Authorized shares – 80,000    
  Issued shares – 13,552 in 2019 and 13,259 in 2018
   Outstanding shares – 13,542 in 2019 and 13,249 in 2018		 

  136		   

133		  
  Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares(362)   (362) 
  Additional paid-in capital56,759  56,609  
  Accumulated deficit(54,777) (59,242) 
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss(43)   (43) 
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)3,556    (1,062) 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)$  6,835  $  4,069  
 
 		  


INTRUSION INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share amounts)


 		 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
   2019 2018 2019 2018 
Revenue $2,572 $2,979 $13,643 $10,276 
Cost of revenue 1,002 1,102 5,342 3,847 
          
Gross profit 1,570 1,877 8,301 6,429 
          
Operating expenses:         
Sales and marketing 485 293 1,298 1,604 
Research and development 539 405 1,314 1,237 
General and administrative 252 283 1,182 1,112 
          
Operating income 294 896 4,507 2,476 
 

Interest expense		 (1)(45)(46)(189)
Interest income 4  4  
          
Income before income taxes 297 851 4,465 2,287 
          
Income tax provision     
          
Net income $297 $851 $4,465 $2,287 
          
Preferred stock dividends accrued (35)(35)(139)(139
Net income  attributable to common stockholders $262 $816 $4,326 $2,148 
          
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:  Basic $0.02 $0.06 $0.32 $0.16 
   Diluted $0.02 $0.05 $0.28 $0.14 
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding: 
   Basic		 13,542 13,168 13,502 13,049 
   Diluted 15,392 15,182 15,352 15,063 

