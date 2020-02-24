NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019:

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 55,308 $ 144,835 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.20 $ 0.65 Net interest income $ 43,999 $ 127,864 Net interest margin 2.90 % 2.48 % Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 58,524 $ 192,102 Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.21 $ 0.87 Book value per share at the end of the period $ 5.78 $ 5.78 Economic return on book value (1) 3.64 % 16.46 % Dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.80

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per share plus dividends declared per common share during the respective period.

Key Developments:

Fourth Quarter 2019

Issued 28,750,000 shares of common stock through an underwritten public offering, resulting in net proceeds of $172.2 million.



Issued 6,900,000 shares of our 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) in an underwritten public offering, resulting in net proceeds of $166.7 million.



Acquired approximately $1.04 billion of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Full Year 2019

Issued 132,940,000 shares of common stock collectively through six underwritten public offerings, resulting in total net proceeds of approximately $790.8 million.



Issued 6,900,000 shares of Series E Preferred Stock through an underwritten public offering and 1,972,888 shares of preferred stock under our "at-the-market" preferred equity offering program, resulting in total net proceeds to us of approximately $166.7 million and $48.4 million, respectively.



Acquired approximately $2.4 billion of mortgage-related, residential housing-related and other credit assets.

Subsequent Developments:

On January 10, 2020, the Company issued 34,500,000 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $6.09 per share, resulting in total net proceeds to the Company of approximately $206.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

On February 13, 2020, the Company issued 50,600,000 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $6.13 per share, resulting in total net proceeds to the Company of approximately $305.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Management Overview



Steven Mumma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “During a year in which the Company nearly doubled its equity market capitalization and investment portfolio, the steady and disciplined execution of the Company’s credit-focused investment strategy by its team of professionals has produced impressive results. The Company finished the year on a strong note, generating $0.20 per share of GAAP earnings and $0.21 per share of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, the Company earned $0.65 per share in GAAP earnings, while posting comprehensive income of $0.87 per share, equivalent to 109% of common share dividends declared during the year. The Company’s financial performance generated economic returns of 3.6% and 16.5% for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively. Over the last three years, the Company has delivered an average annual economic return of 12%.

The Company continued to opportunistically access the capital markets through equity issuances during the fourth quarter and full year 2019, raising approximately $339 million and $957 million, respectively. In fact, during 2019 alone, the Company’s capital markets’ activity contributed approximately $29 million of accretion to book value. Subsequent to the year end, the Company completed two successful raises adding another $512 million in common stock to bring our total equity market capitalization to approximately $2.9 billion.”

Jason Serrano, President, added: “NYMT’s core operating model centers around efficiency and flexibility. The Company’s growth within the Multi-Family and Single-Family strategies was achieved through adherence to these principles. The Company adopts a total return approach and targets investments that will add additional value to our existing portfolio of diverse income-producing assets. By broadening our sources of income through recurring gains and new opportunities that the market may offer, the Company will continue to drive earnings while reducing expense levels on a relative basis. Therefore, the Company will continue to focus on new, niche subsectors to drive total returns and mitigate against the potential volatility associated with high leverage.



To provide a deeper understanding of our efforts to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders, we are pleased to announce the release of a new supplemental investor presentation intended to complement the Company’s earnings calls."

Capital Allocation



The following tables set forth our allocated capital by investment category at December 31, 2019, our interest income and interest expense by investment category, and the average yield, average portfolio debt cost, and portfolio net interest margin for our average interest earning assets (by investment category) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Agency

Single-Family Credit (1) Multi-

Family Credit (1) Other Total Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value $ 973,835 $ 715,314 $ 267,777 $ 49,214 $ 2,006,140 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, at fair value — 1,429,754 — — 1,429,754 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, net — 202,756 — — 202,756 Residential collateralized debt obligations — (40,429 ) — — (40,429 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities — 65,573 124,392 — 189,965 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments — — 180,045 — 180,045 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value 88,359 — 17,728,387 — 17,816,746 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations, at fair value — — (16,724,451 ) — (16,724,451 ) Residential mortgage loans held in securitization trust, at fair value 26,239 1,302,647 — — 1,328,886 Residential collateralized debt obligations, at fair value — (1,052,829 ) — — (1,052,829 ) Other investments (2) — 3,119 14,464 — 17,583 Carrying value $ 1,088,433 $ 2,625,905 $ 1,590,614 $ 49,214 $ 5,354,166 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements (945,926 ) (1,347,600 ) (811,890 ) — (3,105,416 ) Subordinated debentures — — — (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Convertible notes — — — (132,955 ) (132,955 ) Hedges (net) (3) 15,878 — — — 15,878 Cash and restricted cash (4) 9,738 44,604 4,152 63,118 121,612 Goodwill — — — 25,222 25,222 Other (1,449 ) 54,895 (10,123 ) (71,801 ) (28,478 ) Net capital allocated $ 166,674 $ 1,377,804 $ 772,753 $ (112,202 ) $ 2,205,029 Total Debt Leverage Ratio (5) 1.5 Portfolio Leverage Ratio (6) 1.4 Net Interest Income - Three Months Ended December 31, 2019: Interest Income (7) $ 6,799 $ 30,098 $ 33,498 $ 1,345 $ 71,740 Interest Expense (5,428 ) (11,531 ) (7,384 ) (3,398 ) (27,741 ) Net Interest Income (Expense) $ 1,371 $ 18,567 $ 26,114 $ (2,053 ) $ 43,999 Portfolio Net Interest Margin - Three Months Ended December 31, 2019: Average Interest Earning Assets (8) (9) $ 1,100,787 $ 2,347,406 $ 1,169,134 $ 49,498 $ 4,666,825 Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets (10) 2.47 % 5.13 % 11.46 % 10.87 % 6.15 % Average Portfolio Debt Cost (11) (2.42 )% (3.60 )% (3.62 )% — (3.25 )% Portfolio Net Interest Margin (12) 0.05 % 1.53 % 7.84 % 10.87 % 2.90 %

(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of the Consolidated K-Series and Consolidated SLST and has consolidated both into the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Interest income amounts represent interest income earned by securities that are actually owned by the Company. A reconciliation of net interest income from the Single-Family and Multi-Family Credit portfolio is included below in “Additional Information.”

(2) Includes real estate under development in the amount of $14.5 million, other loan investments in the amount of $2.4 million and deferred interest related to residential mortgage loans held in securitization trust, at fair value of $0.7 million, all of which are included in the Company’s accompanying consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets.

(3) Includes derivative liabilities of $29.0 million netted against a $44.8 million variation margin.

(4) Restricted cash is included in the Company's accompanying consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets.

(5) Represents total debt divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity. Total debt does not include Multi-family CDOs amounting to $16.7 billion, SLST CDOs amounting to $1.1 billion and Residential CDOs amounting to $40.4 million that are consolidated in the Company's financial statements as they are non-recourse debt for which the Company has no obligation.

(6) Represents repurchase agreement borrowings divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity.

(7) Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company.

(8) Average Interest Earning Assets for the periods indicated exclude all Consolidated SLST and Consolidated K-Series assets other than those securities actually owned by the Company.

(9) Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated each quarter based on daily average amortized cost for the respective periods.

(10) Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets was calculated by dividing our annualized interest income by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the respective periods.

(11) Average Portfolio Debt Cost was calculated by dividing our annualized interest expense by our average interest bearing liabilities, excluding our subordinated debentures and convertible notes, which generated interest expense of approximately $0.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

(12) Portfolio Net Interest Margin is the difference between our Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets and our Average Portfolio Debt Cost, excluding the weighted average cost of subordinated debentures and convertible notes.



Conference Call



About New York Mortgage Trust



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related and credit-related assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities comprised of adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, fixed-rate, interest only and inverse interest only, and principal only securities; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “ABS” refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “Agency ARMs” refers to Agency RMBS comprised of adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate RMBS; “Agency fixed-rate RMBS” refers to Agency RMBS comprised of fixed-rate RMBS; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “ARMs” refers to adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; “residential securitized loans” refers to prime credit quality ARMs held in securitization trusts; “distressed residential mortgage loans” refers to pools of re-performing, non-performing, and other delinquent mortgage loans secured by first liens on one- to four-family properties; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “Agency CMBS” refers to CMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of multi-family mortgage loans guaranteed by Freddie Mac; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “multi-family securitized loans” refers to the commercial mortgage loans included in the Consolidated K-Series; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation; “Consolidated K-Series” refers to certain Freddie Mac-sponsored multi-family loan K-Series securitizations, of which we, or one of our special purpose entities, own the first loss PO securities and certain IO and/or senior or mezzanine securities issued by them, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to a Freddie Mac-sponsored residential mortgage loan securitization, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs and senior securities that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Multi-family CDOs” refers to the debt that permanently finances the multi-family mortgage loans held by the Consolidated K-Series that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “SLST CDOs” refers to the debt that permanently finances the residential mortgage loans held in Consolidated SLST that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Residential CDOs” refers to the debt that permanently finances our residential mortgage loans held in securitization trusts, net that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Agency” portfolio includes Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS; “Multi-Family Credit” portfolio includes multi-family CMBS, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments and certain investments in unconsolidated entities that invest in multi-family credit assets; and “Single-Family Credit” portfolio includes distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value, distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, non-Agency RMBS, mortgage loans held for sale, mortgage loans held for investment and certain investments in unconsolidated entities that invest in single-family residential assets.

Additional Information

We determined that the Consolidated K-Series were variable interest entities and that we are the primary beneficiary of the Consolidated K-Series. As a result, we are required to consolidate the Consolidated K-Series’ underlying multi-family loans including their liabilities, income and expenses in our consolidated financial statements. Also, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company invested in first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs and senior securities issued by a Freddie Mac-sponsored residential mortgage loan securitization, which we refer to as Consolidated SLST. We determined that Consolidated SLST is a variable interest entity and that we are the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST. In accordance with GAAP, the Company has consolidated the underlying seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans of Consolidated SLST including its liabilities, income and expenses in our consolidated financial statements. We have elected the fair value option on the assets and liabilities held within the Consolidated K-Series and Consolidated SLST, which requires that changes in valuations in the assets and liabilities of the Consolidated K-Series and Consolidated SLST be reflected in our consolidated statements of operations.

A reconciliation of our net interest income generated by our Multi-Family Credit portfolio to our consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Interest income, multi-family loans held in securitization trusts $ 150,483 Interest income, investment securities, available for sale (1) 2,865 Interest income, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,239 Interest expense, multi-family collateralized debt obligations (125,089 ) Interest income, Multi-Family Credit, net 33,498 Interest expense, repurchase agreements (7,384 ) Net interest income, Multi-Family Credit $ 26,114

(1) Included in the Company’s accompanying consolidated statements of operations in interest income, investment securities and other interest earning assets.

A reconciliation of our net interest income generated by our Single-Family Credit portfolio to our consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Interest income, distressed and other residential mortgage loans $ 24,751 Interest income, investment securities, available for sale (1) 8,292 Interest expense, SLST CDOs (2) (2,945 ) Interest income, Single-Family Credit, net 30,098 Interest expense, repurchase agreements (11,260 ) Interest expense, Residential CDOs (2) (271 ) Net interest income, Single-Family Credit $ 18,567

(1) Included in the Company’s accompanying consolidated statements of operations in interest income, investment securities and other interest earning assets.

(2) Included in the Company’s accompanying consolidated statements of operations in interest expense, residential collateralized debt obligations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “goal,” “objective,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The following factors are examples of those that could cause actual results to vary from the Company’s forward-looking statements: changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; market volatility; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company's assets; the Company's ability to identify and acquire its targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in governmental laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value $ 2,006,140 $ 1,512,252 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, at fair value 1,429,754 737,523 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, net 202,756 285,261 Investments in unconsolidated entities 189,965 73,466 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 180,045 165,555 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value 17,816,746 11,679,847 Residential mortgage loans held in securitization trust, at fair value 1,328,886 — Derivative assets 15,878 10,263 Cash and cash equivalents 118,763 103,724 Real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 29,704 Goodwill 25,222 25,222 Receivables and other assets 169,214 114,821 Total Assets (1) $ 23,483,369 $ 14,737,638 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 3,105,416 $ 2,131,505 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations, at fair value 16,724,451 11,022,248 Residential collateralized debt obligations, at fair value 1,052,829 — Residential collateralized debt obligations 40,429 53,040 Convertible notes 132,955 130,762 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages and notes payable in consolidated variable interest entities — 31,227 Securitized debt — 42,335 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 177,260 101,228 Total liabilities (1) 21,278,340 13,557,345 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 30,900,000 shares authorized, 20,872,888 and 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($521,822,200 and $300,000,000 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 504,765 289,755 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 291,371,039 and 155,589,528 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,914 1,556 Additional paid-in capital 1,821,785 1,013,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25,132 (22,135 ) Accumulated deficit (148,863 ) (103,178 ) Company's stockholders' equity 2,205,733 1,179,389 Non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities (704 ) 904 Total equity 2,205,029 1,180,293 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,483,369 $ 14,737,638

(1) Our consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $19,270,384 and $11,984,374, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $17,878,314 and $11,191,736, respectively.





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Investment securities and other interest earning assets $ 19,299 $ 12,395 $ 67,472 $ 47,482 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans 24,751 9,154 71,017 28,569 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,239 5,854 20,899 21,036 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts 150,483 101,533 535,226 358,712 Total interest income 199,772 128,936 694,614 455,799 INTEREST EXPENSE: Repurchase agreements and other interest bearing liabilities 24,072 13,376 90,821 44,050 Residential collateralized debt obligations 3,216 431 4,379 1,779 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations 125,089 88,792 457,130 313,102 Convertible notes 2,716 2,673 10,813 10,643 Subordinated debentures 680 721 2,865 2,743 Securitized debt — 1,070 742 4,754 Total interest expense 155,773 107,063 566,750 377,071 NET INTEREST INCOME 43,999 21,873 127,864 78,728 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Recovery of (provision for) loan losses 175 (2,492 ) 2,780 (1,257 ) Realized gains (losses), net 86 (548 ) 32,642 (7,775 ) Unrealized gains (losses), net 21,940 (4,736 ) 35,837 52,781 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,857 ) — Income from real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 1,404 215 6,163 Other income 11,425 7,589 25,831 16,568 Total non-interest income 33,626 1,217 94,448 66,480 GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,327 6,740 35,131 22,868 Base management and incentive fees — 2,880 1,235 5,366 Expenses related to distressed and other residential mortgage loans 3,182 3,377 12,987 8,908 Expenses related to real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 1,094 482 4,328 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 12,509 14,091 49,835 41,470 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 65,116 8,999 172,477 103,738 Income tax benefit (172 ) (511 ) (419 ) (1,057 ) NET INCOME 65,288 9,510 172,896 104,795 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 195 91 840 (1,909 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 65,483 9,601 173,736 102,886 Preferred stock dividends (10,175 ) (5,925 ) (28,901 ) (23,700 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,308 $ 3,676 $ 144,835 $ 79,186 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.02 $ 0.65 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.02 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 275,121 148,871 221,380 127,243 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 296,347 149,590 242,596 147,450





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)