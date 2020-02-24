MONROE, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) announced that Kurt Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melinda Whittington, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference, in Orlando, Florida, on March 2, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived for seven days. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .



This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy's financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings .

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 355 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands and includes 355 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .