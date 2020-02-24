PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of AmnioExcel® Plus Placental Allograft Membrane, its latest wound care offering to support soft tissue repair. AmnioExcel Plus is a next generation, thicker, tri-layer, non-side specific allograft consisting of amnion-chorion-amnion layers that aids in creating an environment to help close complex wounds. The proprietary DryFlex® processing technology preserves the inherent growth factors, cytokines and extracellular matrix (ECM) found in native placental tissue.



“Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to the development of innovative regenerative technologies to treat soft tissue wounds and help heal patients. We are excited to now offer clinicians an amniotic product with a thicker allograft which is easy to handle, conforms to the wound surface and aids in wound closure,” said Robert T. Davis, Jr., corporate vice president and president, Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. “AmnioExcel Plus is a great addition to our comprehensive and clinically differentiated portfolio of high-quality brands to treat virtually every unique wound type at any stage and help improve patient outcomes.”



AmnioExcel Plus is a novel technology for use by clinicians in both the operating room and outpatient wound care setting to help address the epidemic of approximately 8.2 million wounds with an estimated cost to Medicare of up to $98.6 billion annually.1

“AmnioExcel Plus has excellent handling properties. I’ve found it easier to handle than other allograft products I’ve used,” said Dr. Lawrence Lavery, D.P.M, professor of plastic surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center and medical director of the amputation prevention program at Parkland Memorial Hospital. “It is robust, flexible, and non-side specific, which allows me to employ it in many different clinical settings. The room temperature storage and the 5-year shelf-life make it desirable logistically. I’m excited to treat even more patients with this product in the clinic.”

“I have the good fortune of being able to use AmnioExcel Plus on my patients and have seen great clinical results,” said Pradeep S. Mohan, M.D., plastic and reconstructive surgeon, hand and microsurgeon at Veda Medical and Veda Wound Care of Texas in San Antonio. “AmnioExcel Plus is easy to handle and place within, and on, tissue. It does not stick to my hands or instruments compared to other products on the market and it adheres to the wound bed nicely.”

1. Chandan K. Sen, Ph.D., Human Wounds and Its Burden: An Updated Compendium of Estimates, ADVANCES IN WOUND CARE, VOLUME 8, NUMBER 2

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

