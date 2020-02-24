DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, has acquired Hunter Insulation, an 80-year old residential insulation company based in Long Island, New York. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Hunter Insulation generated approximately $10 million in annual revenue.



Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, stated, “We welcome Hunter Insulation to the TopBuild team. This acquisition will expand our footprint in Long Island, a region where we expect to see solid growth. One of the owners, Kevin Burch, will join our Company and focus on further expanding our market share in this region.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

