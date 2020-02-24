Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS and Relias have announced the upcoming launch of PerformWise, a powerful online analytics platform designed to provide executives with “actionable intelligence for optimal performance.” The PerformWise management dashboard is a subscription performance management solution providing health and human service executives with the technical assistance, tools, and benchmarking needed to successfully manage and optimize organizational performance.

The service has been designed to enhance an organization’s data management and data utility to improve both clinical and financial performance. It is a solution designed to grow with an organization’s strategic market position in three key levels.

Level 1 – Getting the most from EHR data by optimizing EHRs for competitive advantages.

Level 2 – Linking organizational EHR data with data from other internal sources to improve performance reporting across the organization.

Level 3 – Facilitating the ability to manage performance-based and value-based arrangements by providing built-in performance reporting, benchmarking, and recommendations for actions to improve results in areas such as eligibility, admissions, claims, and other clinical and non-clinical outcomes.

The goal of PerformWise is to provide a performance management platform for organizational growth, success, and sustainability. The solution has six key elements:

Assessment of organizational performance reporting needs and customization of the performance reporting program Accessible by business and clinical department leaders for performance reporting of organizational management goals and measurement of performance-based and value-based contracts Technical assistance from the PerformWise tech team to optimize the use of the analytics platform to facilitate generation of a first stage reporting plan Access to the PerformWise member benchmark dataset as available An annual plan for on-demand management consultation Continued optimization, configuration, and customization of the analytics platform as it grows to meet the specific reporting needs of customer organizations

PerformWise is a collaborative solution built on the expertise of Relias and OPEN MINDS. It will bring provider organization executive teams a turnkey solution to performance measurement, management, and optimization. PerformWise is the one resource that provider organizations serving the complex consumer market need for sustainability and growth. The solution will provide market knowledge; metrics-based management tradecraft and tools; a technology platform supporting ‘best practice’ data integration and reporting; and industry benchmarks.

“We are thrilled to be launching a unique service that will enable executive teams to respond to new customer reporting requirements, create new service lines, and participate in new reimbursement arrangements with a single framework,” said Carol Clayton, Ph.D., and general manager of Relias Population Health. “PerformWise is focused on ensuring organizations have the ability to measure, monitor, manage, and optimize data and performance metrics, which will lead to the performance driven decision making and the organizational strategy development needed to succeed in the future.”

“I am pleased to be partnering with Relias on the PerformWise platform – a key driver for ensuring sustainability,” said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. “With an ever-changing market, continuous performance management and performance improvement will be essential for competitive advantage.”

About Relias Population Health

Through its Population Health Solution, Relias helps healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, see better care outcomes and costs. Relias Population Health allows clients to make complex care less complicated and less costly by closing the gap between knowing and doing.

About Relias

For more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

