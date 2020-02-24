TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (TSX: UWE), (OTCQB: UWEFF) (“U3O8” or the “Company”) announces that effective February 26, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The trading symbol for the Company will change from UWE to UWE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture Exchange. The NEX board has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies that will carry on an active business.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include vanadium, nickel, zinc and phosphate. The Company’s mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

– a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential; and Berlin Deposit, Colombia – a PEA shows that Berlin also has low-cost uranium production potential due to revenue that would be generated from by-products of phosphate, vanadium, nickel, rare earths (yttrium and neodymium) and other metals that occur within the deposit.

The Company also owns approximately 39% of South American Silica, a private company with frac sand properties in Uruguay.

