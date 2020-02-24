LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET.



Dr. Forbes will also participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

