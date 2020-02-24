SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com



Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251

agray@atreca.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390

sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.