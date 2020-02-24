SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) management will be speaking to investors in New York City at the Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities conference on February 25 and the Evercore ISI Annual Housing and Building Products Conference on March 4, 2020. Discussion materials related to the events may be accessed through the "Investor Relations" page of the Meritage Homes website at http://investors.meritagehomes.com.



Management noted that demand for new homes has remained strong in 2020, as evidenced by 38% year-over-year growth in January orders of 1,019 homes setting a record for the month of January in the Company’s 35-year history, despite approximately 8% fewer actively selling communities compared to a year earlier.

Steven J. Hilton, chairman and chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, commented, “The robust demand we experienced in 2019 has continued into this year. Homebuyers’ confidence is high and mortgage rates remain at historical lows, making new homes more affordable and allowing more people to purchase their first home or move to a new home that better suits their needs. With our entry-level LiVE.NOW.® homes and innovative Studio M® design studios for move-up buyers, we make the buying and decorating decisions easier, more transparent and efficient for our customers.”

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .