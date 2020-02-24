BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that it will be presenting at the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida. Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 11:35 a.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2020.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com .

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com .

