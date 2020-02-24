Another key partner joins the Otocloud community, expanding the reach even further.



ReSound is officially accepting Otoscan files!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is pleased to announce a collaboration with ReSound, the global leader in smart hearing aid solutions, aiming at providing exceptional hearing care solutions to hearing aid users around the globe.

“Having another key player join the Otocloud community is very important to us and our customers, and it further expands the reach of Otoscan and supports our quest to make Otoscan the best practice solution for digital scanning of the ear. We listened to our customers and their desire for a better overall patient experience,” says Austin Noll, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Natus. “By providing a digital scanning solution that the patient can see, patients feel more informed when selecting which product is right for them.”

This collaboration combines the best of both worlds in the field of audiology: advanced scanning technology offered by the Otoscan and high-quality hearing aid products manufactured by ReSound, a pioneer in the hearing aid industry. The ordering process is streamlined, and files are shared through Otocloud™, a web-based cloud service.

Developed by hearing care professionals for hearing care professionals

Otoscan is designed specifically for the needs of audiologists and hearing aid dispensers selling and fitting custom hearing aids. Otoscan enables hearing care professionals to make digital impressions for custom in-the-ear pieces such as earmolds and hearing aids. The scanner solution applies state of the art technology to transform images of the ear into 3D digital files that are then securely uploaded to Otocloud™ for immediate use in production of custom products, delivering significant efficiency and quality-gains in the production of hearing aids compared to other existing approaches.

Otoscan is commercially available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and Canada.

For more information about Otoscan, please visit https://otometrics.natus.com/products-services/otoscan .

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, have set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be compatible with the iPhone and pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology. Continuing to lead in connectivity, ReSound collaborated with Google and Cochlear to develop the world’s first direct Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) using state-of-the-art Bluetooth® Low Energy. This world’s first allows people to use their hearing devices like a headset to enjoy music, take calls and much more, while using a protocol designed to maximize battery life when streaming.

About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Its pioneering 150-year journey has taken it from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. With its unique competencies in medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, GN strives to meet individual customer needs and transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, it honors that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, FalCom and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at www.natus.com.

Natus, Otocloud, and Otoscan are trademarks of Natus Medical Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.