CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, March 20 at 8:00am MST / 10:00am ET.



The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call: http://dpregister.com/10139707 Dial In Toll Free: 1-844-784-1724 Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-6716 Canada Toll Free: 1-866-450-4696 Colombia Toll Free: 01800-9-156803 UK Toll Free: 08082389064 Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne200320.html

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.



Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until March 27, 2019. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

