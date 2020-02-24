LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, announced that it has revised its preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2019, which were previously reported on January 23, 2020.  In connection with the preparation and review of its 2019 financial statements, the Company has concluded it is necessary to record an additional loan loss provision of $16 million for fourth quarter 2019.  The need for additional provision was determined through the Company's internal monitoring processes for reviewing problem credits and resulted from new information obtained in the first quarter of 2020.  The additional provision is based on information obtained subsequent to preliminary results on January 23rd and related to the previously disclosed large nonperforming asset.  The Company recorded the additional provision as a result of recent deterioration in the borrower's business and the value of the underlying collateral. 

The Company's previously reported preliminary results included net income of $11.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2019, and full-year 2019 net income of $40.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. After the impact of the additional provision (net of tax), the Company now reports a net loss of $700 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share for fourth quarter 2019, and full-year 2019 net income of $28.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Full-year net income of $28.5 million still resulted in a year-over-year increase of 45% and $0.11 per diluted change for full-year 2019, a 23% year-over-year increase.

"The provision had a negative impact on our fourth quarter and 2019 results, but it does not change our strong outlook for 2020 earnings," said CrossFirst's President and CEO George F. Jones, Jr.  "I continue to remain very proud of our teams and what we have accomplished for the year.  Even after the additional provision, we were able to deliver a 45% increase in net income for full-year 2019."

Material Updates to the Provision

The Company recorded a total provision of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter and $29.9 million for full year 2019 instead of the $3.4 million and $13.9 million initially reported. After the increased provision, the allowance to total loans increased to 1.48% at December 31, 2019 from 1.18% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the total allowance was $56.9 million at year end 2019 compared to $37.8 million at year-end 2018. No additional charge-offs were recorded from what was originally reported on January 23, 2020.

Impact to Income Taxes

CrossFirst’s revised effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 12.7%, compared to the previously reported effective tax rate of 16.6%.

Updated Previously Furnished Earnings Materials

In addition to issuing this revised earnings release, the Company has revised its earnings presentation and posted the materials on the Company's website. The Company believes these revisions only relate to its fourth quarter and annual results for 2019 and do not impact any statements in its previously filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission for any other period, and therefore, those previous reports may continue to be relied upon as filed.

For completeness, the Company has included all previously announced financial results disclosures and related tables with this press release as revised. These results supersede the results previously disclosed in the January 23, 2020 press release.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

  • Approaching $5 billion of assets with 30% operating revenue growth compared to full-year 2018

  • Quarterly net loss of $700 thousand, compared to net income of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018

  • Full-year net income of $28.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 45%

  • Diluted EPS of $0.58 for full-year 2019, a year-over-year increase of 23%

  • Achieved efficiency ratios of 55.6% for the quarter and 58.4% for the year

  • Grew loans by $223 million from the previous quarter and $793 million or 26% since year-end December 31, 2018

  • Grew deposits by $266 million from the previous quarter and $716 million or 22% since year-end December 31, 2018

  • Book value per share of $11.58 at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.21 at December 31, 2018                           
 Quarter-to-Date
December 31,		Year-to-Date,
December 31,
 
2018		201920182019
 (Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating revenue(1)$  33.5 $  39.4 $  116.5 $  150.2 
Net income (loss)$  10.3 $  (0.7)$  19.6 $  28.5 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$  0.22 $  (0.01)$  0.47 $  0.58 
             
Return on average assets 1.06% (0.06)% 0.56% 0.63%
Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets(2) 0.67% (0.06)% 0.57% 0.61%
Return on average common equity 9.03% (0.46)% 5.34% 5.38%
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity(2) 9.20% (0.46)% 5.47% 5.46%
Net interest margin 3.44% 3.17% 3.29% 3.26%
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3) 3.51% 3.23% 3.39% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio 60.2% 55.6% 73.6% 58.4%
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3) 61.4% 54.7% 67.7% 57.2%
(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. 
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.
(3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental federal tax rate used is 21.0%.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

The Company produced interest income of $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and remained flat from the previous quarter due to the declining interest rate environment. Full-year interest income is up 38% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued strong growth in average earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets declined from 5.00% to 4.76% during the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to market rates.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, or 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 and 9% lower than the third quarter of 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of $806 million or 33% from the same quarter in 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest-bearing deposit mix changes during the quarter were a result of responding to declining rates to lower margin exposure, therefore most of the new deposit growth came from variable rate accounts. Non-deposit funding costs decreased to 1.86% from 1.95% in the third quarter of 2019 while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 1.71%, compared to 1.94% for the third quarter of 2019.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin declined to 3.23% for the quarter compared to 3.51% for the same quarter in 2018, reflecting the impact of the declining rate environment. For full-year 2019, the Company reported a tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.31%, slightly lower than full-year 2018 results. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of both 2019 and 2018, and $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income totaled $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 or 4% greater than the third quarter of 2019. Full-year 2019 net interest income totaled $141.4 million or 28% higher than the same period of 2018, reflecting the Company's strong balance sheet growth and maintenance of net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 83%, compared to the same quarter of 2018 and decreased $1.0 million, or 32%, lower compared to the third quarter of 2019. While the Company continues to increase fee income commensurate with its growth, during the quarter the Company recorded $0.5 million of bond gains as well as more income from the back to back swap program than in the fourth quarter in 2018. The reduction in non-interest income from the prior quarter was due to increased activity for swap fees and a one-time $0.8 million gain related to a change in derivative valuation in the third quarter of 2019. For full-year 2019, non-interest income increased $2.6 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to the increased swap activity, the revaluation of the swap program, and the additional activity derived from additional balance sheet and customer growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.7 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $0.7 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, salary and employment-related expenses increased $1.4 million for additional employee headcount required to support growth and data processing costs were higher from the Company's increased volumes of activity from balance sheet growth and a larger customer base. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, salary and employment-related expenses decreased $0.4 million as a result of continuing to manage resource allocation and hiring, FDIC insurance expense increased as a result of a one-time small bank credit in the third quarter and professional fees increased $0.6 million. For full-year 2019, non-interest expense increased 2% or $1.9 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to salary and employment expenses to support growth and higher data processing costs.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 12.7% as compared to (13.9)% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year change was due to higher earnings, state tax credits related to our new headquarters, a reduction in tax-exempt income due to average yields on tax exempt securities decreasing, and permanent tax benefits from stock-based compensation awards vested and exercised in 2018 as compared to 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was not available due to a quarterly net loss, and was (16.8)% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio creating an effective tax rate lower than the statutory tax rates.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the fourth quarter of 2019, total assets increased by $280 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2019 with both strong loan and deposit growth. Asset growth for CrossFirst was $824 million, or 20%, year-over-year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, total available for sale investment securities increased $9 million to $742 million, while the overall average for the quarter was $745 million. Tax-exempt municipal securities on average increased $35 million and mortgage-backed securities decreased $19 million. Overall, the Company increased the size of the bond portfolio during 2019 by $78 million, or 12% compared to year-end 2018. The increase in investment securities was part of management's strategy to manage liquidity and optimize income.

Loan Growth Results

The Company continued to maintain a diversified loan portfolio while experiencing strong loan growth of 6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 26% since December 31, 2018. Loan yields declined 32 basis points in the overall portfolio commensurate with the adjustable rate loan movements in LIBOR and Prime during the quarter. The Company experienced $174 million in payoffs for the quarter, but funded $255 million in loans to new borrowers to replace and grow the overall portfolio. 

(Dollars in millions)4Q18
  1Q19 2Q19 3Q19  4Q19 % of
Total		 QoQ
Growth
($)		 QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)		 YoY
Growth
($)		 YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
Average loans (gross)                             
Commercial and industrial$1,021 $1,145 $1,224 $1,284 $1,315 35% $  31 2% $  294 29%
Energy 349  367  383  389  400 11   11 3   51 15 
Commercial real estate 810  866  946  974  1,007 27   33 3   197 24 
Construction and land development 449  444  457  487  599 16   112 23   150 33 
Residential real estate 240  310  342  362  384 10   22 6   144 60 
Consumer & Equity Lines 42  44  46  45  45 1    (1)  3 5 
Total$2,911 $3,176 $3,398 $3,541 $3,750 100% $209 6% $839 29%
                              
Yield on loans for the period ending 5.56% 5.75% 5.66% 5.53% 5.21%              
(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit Growth Results

The Company continues to maintain a traditional deposit mix, with the goal of keeping pace with growth in the loan portfolio. Deposit growth was primarily funded with money market accounts during the fourth quarter, which have historically adjusted with movements in Federal Funds rates. During the fourth quarter, the Company added short term wholesale funding and $62 million of brokered deposits to replace the brokered funding that previously rolled off in the third quarter of 2019.

(Dollars in millions) 
4Q18		 
1Q19		 
2Q19		 
3Q19		 
4Q19		 % of
Total
  QoQ
Growth
($)
 QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
 YoY
Growth
($)		 YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
Average deposits                              
Non-interest bearing deposits$492 $477 $513 $535 $522 14% $  (13) (3)% $  30 6%
Transaction deposits 63  104  144  135  200 5%  65  49   137 217 
Savings and money market deposits 1,498  1,544  1,560  1,744  1,854 49%  110  6   356 24 
Time deposits 913  1,165  1,305  1,277  1,226 32%  (51) (4)  313 34 
Total$2,966 $3,290 $3,522 $ 3,691 $3,802 100%  111  3% $836 28%
                               
Cost of deposits for the period ending 1.70% 1.96% 1.99% 1.94% 1.70%               
Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 2.04% 2.30% 2.33% 2.26% 1.97%               
(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Asset Quality Position

The Company added to the allowance for loan loss as a result of the adverse changes in the large nonperforming loan described above and in order to support loan growth and other changes in relative risk for the overall portfolio, recording a provision expense of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter. Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the quarter, including a partial charge-off of the large non-performing loan described above, as compared to charge-offs of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter in 2018. The following table provides information regarding asset quality as well as other asset quality metrics.

Asset quality (Dollars in millions)4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Non-accrual loans$17.8  $13.0  $50.0  $43.6  $39.7 
Other real estate owned    2.5   2.5   2.5   3.6 
Non-performing assets 17.8   15.5   52.8   46.7   47.9 
Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing       0.2   0.6   4.6 
Loans 30 - 89 days past due 3.7   31.1   23.6   64.7   6.8 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 0.2   0.7      4.7   5.5 
                    
Asset quality metrics (%)4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43%  0.36%  1.18%  1.00%  0.97%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.23   1.22   1.24   1.18   1.48 
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans 212   307   85   97   129 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.03   0.09      0.53   0.58 
Provision to average loans(1) 0.61   0.36   0.34   0.54   2.05 
(1) Interim periods annualized.

Capital Position

At December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity totaled $602 million, or $11.58 per share, compared to $602 million, or $11.59 per share, at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $594 million and tangible book value per share was $11.43 at December 31, 2019.

Period-end (Dollars in millions, except per share data)4Q181Q192Q193Q194Q19
Total Stockholders' Equity$490 $481 $499 $602 $602 
                
Book value per share$10.21 $10.63 $11.00 $11.59 $11.58 
Tangible book value per share(1)$10.04 $10.46 $10.83 $11.44 $11.43 
                
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.75% 11.23% 11.02% 12.91% 12.20%
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.53  11.23  11.04  12.93  12.22 
Total capital ratio 13.51  12.20  12.04  13.90  13.43 
Leverage ratio 12.43  11.15  10.87  12.57  12.06 
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company issued 6,594,362 new shares in its initial public offering, including the over-allotment, bringing its total net proceeds from the offering to approximately $87.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. As previously disclosed, the Company is currently considering using a portion of the net proceeds for the opening of a second smaller full-service branch in the Dallas MSA, in addition to consistently evaluating other strategic opportunities.

Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About CrossFirst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income (2018 & 2019)
  • Table 4. 2018 - 2019 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
  • Table 5. Linked Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
  • Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 As of December 31,
    
 2018 2019
(unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$216,541 $187,320 
Available-for-sale securities - taxable 296,133  298,208 
Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 367,545  443,426 
Premises and equipment, held for sale 3,444   
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $56,896 and $37,826 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 3,022,921  3,795,348 
Premises and equipment, net 74,945  70,210 
Restricted equity securities 14,525  17,278 
Interest receivable 14,092  15,716 
Foreclosed assets held for sale   3,619 
Deferred tax asset 16,316  13,782 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,796  7,694 
Bank-owned life insurance 63,811  65,689 
Other 9,146  12,943 
Total assets$4,107,215 $4,931,233 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
    
Deposits      
Noninterest bearing$484,284 $521,826 
Savings, NOW and money market 1,714,136  2,162,187 
Time 1,009,677  1,239,746 
Total deposits 3,208,097  3,923,759 
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 75,406  14,921 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 312,985  358,743 
Other borrowings 884  921 
Interest payable and other liabilities 19,507  31,245 
Total liabilities 3,616,879  4,329,589 
Stockholders’ equity  
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $25 liquidation value:  
authorized - 5,000,000 shares, issued - 0 and 1,200,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 12   
Common stock, $0.01 par value:  
authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 51,969,203 and 45,074,322 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 451  520 
Additional paid-in capital 454,512  519,870 
Retained earnings 38,567  64,888 
Other (196) (85)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,010) 16,451 
Total stockholders’ equity 490,336  601,644 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,107,215 $4,931,233 

 

TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,     		 Twelve Months
Ended December 31, 
 2018 2019 2018 2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Interest Income              
Loans, including fees
Available for sale securities		$40,813  $49,208 $130,075  $191,527 
Available for sale securities - Taxable 2,243   1,894  7,972   8,540 
Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt 3,135   3,191  14,757   12,011 
Deposits with financial institutions 615   601  3,096   3,053 
Dividends on bank stocks 262   286  980   1,087 
Total interest income 47,068   55,180  156,880   216,218 
Interest Expense    
Deposits 12,733   16,247  39,372   67,668 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 440   91  1,068   592 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,533   1,628  5,841   6,367 
Other borrowings 47   35  231   147 
Total interest expense 14,753   18,001  46,512   74,774 
Net Interest Income 32,315   37,179  110,368   141,444 
Provision for Loan Losses 4,500   19,350  13,500   29,900 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 27,815   17,829  96,868   111,544 
Non-Interest Income    
Service charges and fees (rebates) on customer accounts (62)  163  444   604 
Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities (70)  520  538   987 
Impairment of premises and equipment held for sale      (171)  (424)
Gain on sale of loans 209     827   207 
Income from bank-owned life insurance 458   462  1,969   1,878 
Swap fee income, net (14)  338  285   2,753 
Other non-interest income 674   703  2,191   2,710 
Total non-interest income 1,195   2,186  6,083   8,715 
Non-Interest Expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 12,429   13,818  56,118   57,114 
Occupancy 2,015   2,048  8,214   8,349 
Professional fees 899   1,041  3,320   2,964 
Deposit insurance premiums 775   767  3,186   2,787 
Data processing 525   676  1,995   2,544 
Advertising 709   685  2,691   2,455 
Software and communication 672   910  2,630   3,317 
Depreciation and amortization 482   414  1,788   1,734 
Other non-interest expense 1,660   1,526  5,813   6,384 
Total non-interest expense 20,166   21,885  85,755   87,648 
Net Income (Loss) Before Taxes 8,844   (1,870) 17,196   32,611 
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,490)  (1,170) (2,394)  4,138 
Net Income (Loss)$10,334  $(700)$19,590  $28,473 
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.22  $(0.01)$0.48  $0.59 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Share$0.22  $(0.01)$0.47  $0.58 

 

TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2018   2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                   
Securities - taxable$281,709  $8,952 3.18% $330,051  $9,627 2.92%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 459,231   17,856 3.89   390,908   14,533 3.72 
Federal funds sold 16,377   339 2.07   15,195   364 2.40 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 159,279   2,757 1.73   139,538   2,689 1.93 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) 2,435,424   130,075 5.34   3,468,079   191,527 5.52 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,352,020  $159,979 4.77%  4,343,771  $218,740 5.04%
Allowance for loan losses (30,921)      (42,015)    
Other non-interest-earning assets 173,556       198,008     
Total assets$3,494,655      $4,499,764     
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Transaction deposits$56,321  $175 0.31% $146,109  $1,742 1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,410,727   23,405 1.66   1,676,417   35,385 2.11 
Time deposits 835,595   15,792 1.89   1,243,304   30,541 2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,302,643   39,372 1.71   3,065,830   67,668 2.21 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 395,825   7,004 1.77   366,577   6,959 1.90 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 864   136 15.69    899   147 16.34 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 425,243       512,142     
Cost of funds 3,124,575  $46,512 1.49%  3,945,448  $74,774 1.90%
Other liabilities 12,634       25,708     
Stockholders’ equity 357,446       528,608     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,494,655      $4,499,764     
Net interest income(1)  $113,467     $143,966  
Net interest spread(1)    3.28%     3.14%
Net interest margin(1)    3.39%     3.31%
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.


YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over 2018
 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income           
Securities - taxable$1,449  $(774) $675 
Securities - tax-exempt(1) (2,568)  (755)  (3,323)
Federal funds sold (26)  51   25 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (365)  297   (68)
Gross loans, net of unearned income 56,927   4,525   61,452 
Total interest income(1) 55,417   3,344   58,761 
Interest Expense
Transaction deposits 564   1,003   1,567 
Savings and money market deposits 4,911   7,069   11,980 
Time deposits 9,115   5,634   14,749 
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,590   13,706   28,296 
FHLB and short-term borrowings (538)  493   (45)
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 5   6   11 
Total interest expense 14,057   14,205   28,262 
Net interest income(1)$41,360  $(10,861) $30,499 
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.


TABLE 4. 2018 - 2019 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2018 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                   
Securities - taxable$  305,995  $  2,505 3.25% $  317,524  $  2,180 2.72%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 385,463   3,793 3.90   427,280   3,861 3.59 
Federal funds sold 9,239   58 2.49   4,750   19 1.61 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 113,403   558 1.95   152,917   582 1.51 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 2,911,350   40,812 5.56   3,749,865   49,208 5.21 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,725,450  $  47,726 5.08%  4,652,336  $  55,850 4.76%
Allowance for loan losses (34,818)      (44,051)    
Other non-interest-earning assets 194,010       201,294     
Total assets$3,884,642      $4,809,579     
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Transaction deposits$  63,223  $  74 0.46% $  200,480  $  603 1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,498,075   7,747 2.05   1,854,042   8,059 1.72 
Time deposits 912,882   4,912 2.13   1,225,752   7,585 2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,474,180   12,733 2.04   3,280,274   16,247 1.97 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 439,322   1,984 1.79   366,190   1,719 1.86 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 876   36 16.34   913   35 15.18 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 491,689       521,799     
Cost of funds 3,406,067  $  14,753 1.72%  4,169,176  $  18,001 1.71%
Other liabilities 17,694       34,443     
Total stockholders' equity 460,881       605,960     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,884,642      $4,809,579     
Net interest income(1)  $  32,973     $  37,849  
Net interest spread(1)    3.36%     3.05%
Net interest margin(1)    3.51%     3.23%
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.


QUARTER TO DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over 2018
 Average Volume    Yield/Rate Net Change(2) 
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income           
Securities - taxable$93  $(418) $(325)
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 387   (319)  68 
Federal funds sold (23)  (16)  (39)
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 167   (143)  24 
Gross loans, net of unearned income 11,105   (2,709)  8,396 
Total interest income(1) 11,729   (3,605)  8,124 
Interest Expense
Transaction deposits    305    224   529 
Savings and money market deposits 1,672   (1,360)  312 
Time deposits 1,841   832   2,673 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,818   (304)  3,514 
FHLB and short-term borrowings (340)  75   (265)
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1   (2)  (1)
Total interest expense 3,479   (231)  3,248 
Net interest income(1)$8,250  $(3,374) $4,876 
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

 

TABLE 5. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019  December 31, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                
Securities - taxable$335,045  $2,263 2.68% $317,524  $2,180  2.72%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 392,644   3,592 3.63   427,280   3,861  3.59 
Federal funds sold 16,315   89 2.16   4,750   19  1.61 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 171,913   881 2.03   152,917   582  1.51 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 3,540,707   49,327 5.53   3,749,865   49,208  5.21 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,456,624  $56,152 5.00%  4,652,336  $55,850  4.76%
Allowance for loan losses (43,327)    (44,051)   
Other non-interest-earning assets 197,661     201,294    
Total assets$4,610,958    $4,809,579    
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Transaction deposits$134,987  $386 1.13% $200,480  $603  1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,743,575   9,553 2.17   1,854,042   8,059  1.72 
Time deposits 1,276,571   8,064 2.51   1,225,752   7,585  2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,155,133   18,003 2.26   3,280,274   16,247  1.97 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 345,794   1,703 1.95   366,190   1,719  1.86 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value      
adjustments 904   37  16.06  913   35   15.18 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 535,467       521,799       
Cost of funds 4,037,298  $19,743  1.94% 4,169,176  $18,001   1.71%
Other liabilities 29,833        34,443     
Total stockholders' equity 543,827        605,960     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,610,958        $4,809,579        
Net interest income(1)    $36,409        $37,849    
Net interest spread(1)     3.06%      3.05%
Net interest margin(1)    3.24%   3.23%
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.


LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over September 30, 2019
 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income           
Securities - taxable$(118) $35  $(83)
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 310   (41)  269 
Federal funds sold (51)  (19)  (70)
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (90)  (209)  (299)
Gross loans, net of unearned income 2,825   (2,944)  (119)
Total interest income(1) 2,876   (3,178)  (302)
Interest Expense
Transaction deposits 195   22   217 
Savings and money market deposits 576   (2,070)  (1,494)
Time deposits (319)  (160)  (479)
Total interest-bearing deposits 452   (2,208)  (1,756)
FHLB and short-term borrowings 97   (81)  16 
Trust preferred securities, net of FV adjustments    (2)  (2)
Total interest expense 549   (2,291)  (1,742)
Net interest income(1)$2,327  $(887) $1,440 
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

  • We calculate "return on average tangible common equity" as net income (loss) available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.

  • We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income (loss)’’ as net income (loss) adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:

    • Restructuring charges and adjustments associated with the transition of a former executive - we incurred restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2018 related to the acceleration of certain stock-based compensation and employee costs, some of which were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2018.

    • Impairment charges associated with two buildings that were held-for-sale - We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs, which eliminated the need for two smaller support buildings. The two smaller support buildings had been acquired recently and were extensively remodeled, which resulted in a difference between book and market value for those assets. We sold one of the buildings in 2018. The remaining building was sold during the second quarter of 2019.

    • State tax credits as a result of the purchase and improvement of our new corporate headquarters. We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs. Our purchase and improvement of the new headquarters resulted in state tax credits.

    The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income (loss) is net income (loss).
  • We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (loss) (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by average assets.

  • We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.

  • We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.

  • We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.

  • We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income (loss) divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.
 Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity:                           
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$9,809  $9,175  $9,439  $10,384  $(700) $17,490  $28,298 
Average common equity 430,881   466,506   486,880   543,827   605,960   327,446   526,225 
Less: average goodwill and intangibles 7,810   7,784   7,759   7,733   7,708   7,847   7,746 
Average tangible common equity 423,071   458,722   479,121   536,094   598,252   319,599   518,479 
Return on average common equity 9.03%  7.98%  7.78%  7.58%  (0.46)%  5.34%  5.38%
Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity 9.20%  8.11%  7.90%  7.68%  (0.46)%  5.47%  5.46%
                            
 Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP core operating income (loss):                           
Net Income (Loss)$10,334  $9,350  $9,439  $10,384  $(700) $19,590  $28,473 
Add: restructuring charges (815)              4,733    
Less: tax effect(1) (210)              1,381    
Restructuring charges, net of tax (605)              3,352    
Add: fixed asset impairments       424         171   424 
Less: tax effect(1)       109         44   109 
Fixed asset impairments, net of tax       315         127   315 
Add: state tax credit(2) (3,129)  (1,361)           (3,129)  (1,361)
Non-GAAP core operating income (loss)$  6,600  $  7,989  $9,754  $  10,384  $(700) $19,940  $27,427 
(1) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 25.73%
(2) No tax effect

                                              

 Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets:       
Net income (loss)10,334  9,350  9,439  10,384  (700) 19,590  28,473 
Non-GAAP core operating income (loss)6,600  7,989  9,754  10,384  (700) 19,940  27,427 
Average assets3,884,642  4,168,243  4,402,002  4,610,958  4,809,579  3,494,655  4,499,764 
Return on average assets1.06% 0.91% 0.86% 0.89% (0.06)% 0.56% 0.63%
Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets0.67% 0.78% 0.89% 0.89% (0.06)% 0.57% 0.61%

 

 Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity:                
Net income (loss)$10,334  $9,350  $9,439  $10,384  $(700) $19,590  $28,473 
Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) 6,600   7,989   9,754   10,384   (700)  19,940   27,427 
Less: Preferred stock dividends 525   175            2,100   175 
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 9,809   9,175   9,439   10,384   (700)  17,490   28,298 
Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) available to common stockholders 6,075   7,814   9,754   10,384   (700)  17,840   27,252 
Average common equity$430,881  $466,506  $486,880  $543,827  $605,960  $327,446  $526,225 
GAAP return on average common equity 9.03%  7.98%  7.78%  7.58%  (0.46)%  5.34%  5.38%
Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity 5.59%  6.79%  8.04%  7.58%  (0.46)%  5.45%  5.18%


 Quarter Ended
 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Tangible common stockholders' equity:               
Total stockholders' equity$490,336 $480,514 $499,195 $602,435 $601,644 
Less: goodwill and other intangible               
assets 7,796  7,770  7,745  7,720  7,694 
Less: preferred stock 30,000         
Tangible common stockholders' equity$  452,540 $  472,744 $  491,450 $  594,715 $  593,950 
Tangible book value per share:               
Tangible common stockholders' equity$452,540 $472,744 $491,450 $594,715 $593,950 
Shares outstanding at end of period 45,074,322  45,202,370  45,367,641  51,969,203  51,969,203 
Book value per share$  10.21 $  10.63 $  11.00 $  11.59 $  11.58 
Tangible book value per share$  10.04 $  10.46 $  10.83 $  11.44 $  11.43 


 Quarter Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/201803/31/201906/30/2019
 09/30/201912/31/2019
 12/31/201812/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent       
Non-interest expense$20,166 $22,631 $21,960  $21,172 $21,885  $85,755 $87,648 
Less: restructuring charge$(815)$ $  $ $  $4,733 $ 
Non-GAAP non-interest expense       
(numerator) 20,981  22,631  21,960   21,172 $21,885  $81,022 $87,648 
Net interest income 32,315  33,605  34,874   35,786  37,179   110,368  141,444 
Tax equivalent interest income 658  616  612   624  670   3,099  2,522 
Non-interest income 1,195  1,645  1,672   3,212  2,186   6,083  8,715 
Add: fixed asset impairments$ $ $424  $ $  $171 $424 
 

Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)

$		 

  34,168		 

$		 

  35,866		 

$		 

  37,582		  

$		 

  39,622		 

$		 

  40,035		  

$		 

119,721		 

$		 

153,105		 
Efficiency Ratio 60.18% 64.20% 60.09%  54.29% 55.60%  73.64% 58.37%
Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent 61.41% 63.10% 58.43%  53.43% 54.66%  67.68% 57.25%

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. CONTACT:
Matt Needham, Director of Investor Relations
(913) 312-6822
https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com