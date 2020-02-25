New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recombinant Protein Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865770/?utm_source=GNW





R&D is defined as the process of creating new products, processes, and technologies that can be used and marketed for mankind’s benefit in the future. New drugs serving unmet medical needs are one of the key value drivers of research-based pharmaceutical companies. The rate of growth in R&D funding, in 2015, and the location of that growth are both significant. Trends are showing a return to growth, with only minor caution, across most areas of R&D spending. The increase in R&D investment in Asia, particularly China, and the consecutive annual growth in R&D spending in North America indicates a period of stability, security, and healthy competition across industrial sectors. As per the 2016 Global R&D Funding Forecast, this year, sponsored by the Industrial Research Institute (IRI), Washington, DC, reveals that global R&D investments may increase by 3.5% in 2016, to a total of USD 1.948 trillion in purchasing power parity (PPP) values for more than 110 countries having significant R&D investments (more than USD 100 million). Thus, increased research and R&D investments in the life sciences industry are augmenting the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the term recombinant proteins are encoded by recombinant DNA, which involves insertion of DNA, encoding that particular protein into bacterial or mammalian cells. The protein is then purified, after getting expressed in these cells. Recombinant protein is produced either by molecular cloning or through polymerase chain reaction (PCR).



Key Market Trends

The Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period



The therapeutic application segment held a considerable share in 2018. Biopharmaceuticals have become bestsellers for the treatment of chronic conditions diabetes & cancers, and are forging their ways in the field of inflammatory disease management, such as psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatic diseases, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The introduction of recombinant proteins has revolutionized the development and manufacturing processes of biotherapeutics. The number of recombinant drugs is expected to grow further as multiple biologics & vaccines consisting of recombinant proteins are currently in the pipeline and are expected to get FDA approval. In the year 2018, FDA approved Leadiant Biosciences’ Elapegademase (Revcovi) and Leadiant Biosciences’ Elapegademase (Revcovi). Furthermore, Portola’ Coagulation factor Xa (Andexxa), and Bayer’s Anti-haemophilic factor (JIVI) also received CBER approval.



North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Market and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to lead the global recombinant protein market, owing to the increasing expenditure in research. The United States is anticipated to witness the highest growth, owing to the largest concentration of world-class research universities and academic medical centers. The R&D spending of the United States is around 2.7% of its gross domestic product (GDP). In 2014, the United States was leading the R&D investments in biotechnology and, since then, the US biotechnology research and investment has been growing at a steady rate. The development of new products and collaboration activities of biotechnology companies is likely to boost the growth of the recombinant protein market.



Competitive Landscape

The recombinant protein market consists of several major players, including Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, and Novo Nordisk AS, among others. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which help them in strengthening their market position. For instance, in July 2018, the Abcam Merck together produced a PD-L1 antibody for immuno-oncology research.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

