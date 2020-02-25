NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating whether the following publicly-traded companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR )

On January 16, 2020, Blucora revealed that its President and CEO, John Clendening, “has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors.” Blucora specified that Clendening’s “departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening’s authority as CEO.” On this news, Blucora’s stock price fell $1.56, or 6.4%, to close at $22.95 per share on January 16, 2020.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX )

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” On this news, Becton’s stock price fell $33.74, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS )

On April 27, 2018, Provident disclosed “deterioration in selected commercial credits, including a $15.4 million credit to a commercial borrower” that had filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. The Company established a $2.5 million specific reserve for this impaired loan. On July 27, 2018, Provident reported a net charge-off of $4 million for two additional loans from another commercial borrower that became impaired during second quarter 2018. On this news, Provident’s stock price fell $1.46 per share, or 5.3%, to close at $26.23 per share on July 27, 2018.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA )

On January 22, 2020, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for the fourth quarter of 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.” On this news, ProAssurance’s stock price fell $4.18, or 11.1%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020.

