LEHI, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kristine F. Hughes (August 9, 1938 – February 23, 2020), co-founder and board member of Nature’s Sunshine Products passed away peacefully this weekend at the age of 81, the company announced.



“Loved by her immediate family and her vast Nature’s Sunshine family, Kristine will be dearly missed, and her legacy will continue to be felt across our business,” said Nature’s Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead. “She deeply loved this company, and her personal interactions with distributors and employees forged relationships around the globe.”

Kristine’s innovative ideas and pioneering spirit were integral to the growth of Nature’s Sunshine. For nearly 48-years, she helped revolutionize the herbal and natural wellness industry and gave rise to the modern supplement industry we know today.

With her husband and family, Kristine began encapsulating herbs and selling them to health food stores. They quickly found a market for their products among a growing number of complementary and alternative healthcare practitioners across the United States, and the company blossomed, spreading to over 40 countries around the world.

Kristine’s passion for quality, integrity and service propelled the company from a small, family-owned business to a multi-million dollar global enterprise helping to share the healing power of nature with the world.

She remained active with the company throughout her life, serving as an officer in the company since 1980. Kristine served as Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 1997 and in various capacities as a member of the board of directors for 35 years, including Chairperson of the Board from 1984 to 2012 and Vice Chairperson of the Board from 2013 to 2019. Additionally, in 1998, she was recognized by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Though a leader in the business world, Kristine was best known for her commitment to her family and the relationships she formed with employees and Distributors. Kristine approached the business as an extension of her family and created a culture of caring for employees, Distributors and customers that endeared her to those with whom she worked.

Despite her tremendous success, Kristine remained humble and never sought the spotlight. While her life epitomized the American Dream, she took her greatest satisfaction from sharing that opportunity with others around the world and giving them the ability to discover health and prosperity.

“Kristine dedicated her life to helping others discover greater vitality and opportunity through Nature’s Sunshine,” said Moorehead. “We will continue to honor her life and memory through our efforts to share nature’s healing power with the world.”

Kristine is survived by fellow Nature’s Sunshine founders, her husband, Gene Hughes, and Pauline Hughes, as well as her seven children, Craig Hughes, Chris Hughes, Heidi Hughes Hastings, Sherston Hughes Faux, Julie Hughes King, Jeni Hughes McCoard and Kristi Hughes Dowding, 37 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Kristine requested not to have a funeral. A small, private memorial with her immediate family will be held sometime later this week. For those wishing to honor her memory, the family has asked for donations to the Impact Foundation in Kristine’s behalf in lieu of gifts or flowers.

