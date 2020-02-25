Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive glazing market is expected to grow from USD 23.69 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.13 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Glass glazing can be defined as the accumulation of an impermeable coating of advanced material to the glass surface. Glazing changes the color and texture of the glass surface. It is widely used in automotive applications for instilling improved properties such as improved weather stability, impact and corrosion resistance coupled with superior mechanical strength to the glass parts.

Increasing the installation of the sunroof in the automobiles as well as increasing the use of polycarbonate glass are the factors that are driving the market. Whereas the high cost of polycarbonate materials and restrictions on its use in US and Europe are expected to prove to be the major roadblock for the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT http://fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375935/request-sample

Key players in the global automotive glazing market are Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (NSG), Saint Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., AGC Glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd., Pilkington, Covestro, Corning Inc., The Guardian Company, Shatterprufe, SABIC, Teijin, Webasto, Freeglass, Mitsubishi, Trinseo, Chi Mei Corporation, KRD Sicherheitstechnik, Idemitsu, among others. To enhance their market position in the global automotive glazing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in September 2018, NSG Group announced that its anti-fog glass will be featured in the recently launched new Toyota Sienta models with Toyota Safety Sense. Fogging is prevented by NSG’s hybrid coating skill which applies both organic and inorganic material. Toyota Safety Sense is an innovative active safety package for avoiding accidents. The anti-fog glass is expected to keep the windshield clear for the camera installed as part of the collision avoidances.

For instance, in September 2019, AGC has announced that its cover glass for car-mounted displays will be used in Lexus' new RX series. AGC’s product, comprising DragontrailTM, a specialty glass highly-receptive to chemical reinforcement that has been boosted with chemical reinforcement treatment, optical thin coating, and decorative printing, will be used as the protective surface glass for the RX's navigation display.

For instance, in May 2017, Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) announces Rs.500-crore Greenfield Automotive Glass Plant in Gujarat. The investment is being made to mainly encounter the automotive glass requirements of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at its newly-established Gujarat plant. AIS will make an investment of up to Rs.500 crore in the facility in two stages, to be applied in modules. In the first stage, the plant will have capacities to produce 1 million laminated glasses and 1.2 million tempered glass sets per annum.

Laminated glass segment had a market value of USD 11.08 billion in 2017

The product segment is divided into laminated glass, polycarbonate glass and tempered glass. Owing to its widespread use in the production of the windshields due to its high impact resistance and improved safety properties, the laminated glass segment emerged as the leader in the global automotive glazing market with USD 11.08 billion revenue in 2017. The polycarbonate segment is projected to progress at the highest CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period. Properties of polycarbonate glass such as high impact resistance, heat resistance are expected to be the driving factors for this increased growth rate.

Sunroof segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% in 2018-2025

Application is segmented into the front windshield, rear windshield, sidelites and sunroof. Growing demand for improved protection against the forces of nature and frontal impact in case accidents are the driving factors for the demand of the front windshields. Thus the front windshield segment emerged the dominating segment with USD 8.12 billion revenue in 2017. Rising consumer preference for cars with preinstalled sunroofs is anticipated to drive the sunroof segment to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% over the forecast period.

Passenger section had a market value of USD 17.20 billion in 2017

End-use is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicles. Increasing global demand for passenger cars with advanced safety features led the passenger car segment to emerge as the leader with USD 17.20 billion revenue in 2017. Owing to the growing utilization of polycarbonate glass in for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-glazing-market-by-product-tempered-glass-375935.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Glazing Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the automotive glazing market with a 32.27% share of revenue in 2017 whereas the Europe region also accounted for a significant market share. An increase in per capita disposable income as well as rapid industrial and commercial development is leading to unabated demand for the passenger as well as light and heavy commercial vehicles. Thus Asia pacific region led the global demand for automotive glazing. Due to the well-developed automotive industry and steady demand for electric and commercial vehicles, Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2017.

About the report:

The global Automotive Glazing market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Sq. Meters), consumption (Million Sq. Meters), imports (Million Sq. Meters) and exports (Million Sq. Meters). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375935&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375935&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Organic Chemicals Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-organic-chemicals-market-by-chemical-type-product-375927.html

Global Polyester Filament Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-polyester-filament-market-by-type-partially-oriented-375928.html

Global Polymer Binders Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-polymer-binders-market-by-type-acrylic-vinyl-375929.html

Global Succinic Acid Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-succinic-acid-market-by-type-petro-based-bio-based-375930.html