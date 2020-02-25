New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.3 Billion by the year 2025, Ball Valves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$758.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$612.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Valves will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

The AVK Group

Anvil International

Cameron

Crane Co., Barksdale, Inc.

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy

Crane Nuclear, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp.

Ham-Let Group

ITT Engineered Valves

KITZ Corp.

KSB AG

SPX Flow, Inc.

Velan, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Valves - An Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific - Fastest Growing Market for Industrial Valves

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market

Quarter-turn Valves - Largest Product Segment

Oil & Gas - Leading End-Use Industry Sector

Emerging Markets: Growth Engines of the Future

Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth

Product Evolution - Replaces Traditional Products with New Designs

Codes and Standards

Fabrication Cost Remains Major Restraint

Competitive Scenario

Consolidation in the Market, Inevitable

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



The AVK Group (Denmark)

Anvil International (USA)

Cameron (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

Barksdale, Inc. (USA)

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)

Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Flowserve Corp. (USA)

Ham-Let Group (Israel)

ITT Engineered Valves (USA)

KITZ Corp. (Japan)

KSB AG (Germany)

SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)

Velan, Inc. (Canada)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Nuclear Valves Market Witnesses Growth

Continuous Rise in Industrial Valve Prices

Emission Regulation - A Major Component in the Valve Industry

Standards and Specifications

Advancements for Monitoring Fugitive Emissions Drive Growth

Control Valves - An Important Segment of Industrial Valves Market

Strong Demand from End-Use Industries to Bolster Control Valves

Market

Integration of Control Valve with PAM Systems

Challenges Facing Control Valves Market Participants

Plant Automation to Drive Demand for Automated Valves

Plastic Valves - Bright Future Ahead

Solenoid Valves Market: Witnesses Continuous Evolution and

Expansion

Expansion of Subsea and Offshore Projects Propel Subsea Valves

Market

Water and Gas Valves - Growing Demand from Industrial

Applications Drive Demand

The Industrial Spray Valves Market

Automation of Industrial Facilities to Spur Growth of

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market

Fluid Power Valve Manufacturing Industry - An Overview

Technological Innovations to Drive Market Growth

Advancements in Electric Actuation Technology to Boost

Electrically Actuated Control Valves

Customized Products Find Favor

Valve Design Trends

Control Valves

Smart Valves

Automatic Valves

Integrated Electronics

Quarter Turn Valves in High Demand

High Performance Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves and Ball Valves

Increased Use of Simulation Software

Samiep Technology Develops New Digital Controlled Valve for

Liquid Dispensing

Innovative Industrial Valves from A.R.I.





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Valves Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ball Valves (Valve Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Check Valves (Valve Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Check Valves (Valve Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Check Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Gate Valves (Valve Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Globe Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Safety Valves (Valve Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: United States Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Industrial Valves Market in the United States by

Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Industrial Valves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by

Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Industrial Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Industrial Valves Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Valves Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Industrial Valves Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Industrial Valves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Industrial Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Industrial Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Industrial Valves Market in France by Valve Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Industrial Valves Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Industrial Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market Share

Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Spanish Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by

Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 115: Russian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Industrial Valves Market in Russia by Valve Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Russian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Russian Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 122: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 125: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 128: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Valve

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis

by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 136: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Australian Industrial Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Australian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Australian Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 142: Indian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Indian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by

Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Industrial Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Indian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Industrial Valves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 147: Indian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 148: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share

Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 161: Industrial Valves Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Latin American Industrial Valves Market by Valve

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Latin American Demand for Industrial Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Industrial Valves Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 169: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 170: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Argentinean Industrial Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 175: Industrial Valves Market in Brazil by Valve Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 181: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Mexican Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Mexican Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Mexican Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 192: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 195: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: The Middle East Industrial Valves Historic Market by

Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 198: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 199: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 201: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 202: Iranian Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Industrial Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Iranian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Iranian Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 208: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Industrial Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Israeli Industrial Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Industrial Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 214: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market by Valve

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Industrial Valves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 220: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 226: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 232: African Industrial Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Industrial Valves Market in Africa by Valve Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: African Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: African Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 747

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001