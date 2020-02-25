New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.3 Billion by the year 2025, Ball Valves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$758.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$612.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Valves will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Valves - An Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific - Fastest Growing Market for Industrial Valves
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market
Quarter-turn Valves - Largest Product Segment
Oil & Gas - Leading End-Use Industry Sector
Emerging Markets: Growth Engines of the Future
Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth
Product Evolution - Replaces Traditional Products with New Designs
Codes and Standards
Fabrication Cost Remains Major Restraint
Competitive Scenario
Consolidation in the Market, Inevitable
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
The AVK Group (Denmark)
Anvil International (USA)
Cameron (USA)
Crane Co. (USA)
Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Flowserve Corp. (USA)
Ham-Let Group (Israel)
ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
KITZ Corp. (Japan)
KSB AG (Germany)
SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
Velan, Inc. (Canada)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nuclear Valves Market Witnesses Growth
Continuous Rise in Industrial Valve Prices
Emission Regulation - A Major Component in the Valve Industry
Standards and Specifications
Advancements for Monitoring Fugitive Emissions Drive Growth
Control Valves - An Important Segment of Industrial Valves Market
Strong Demand from End-Use Industries to Bolster Control Valves
Market
Integration of Control Valve with PAM Systems
Challenges Facing Control Valves Market Participants
Plant Automation to Drive Demand for Automated Valves
Plastic Valves - Bright Future Ahead
Solenoid Valves Market: Witnesses Continuous Evolution and
Expansion
Expansion of Subsea and Offshore Projects Propel Subsea Valves
Market
Water and Gas Valves - Growing Demand from Industrial
Applications Drive Demand
The Industrial Spray Valves Market
Automation of Industrial Facilities to Spur Growth of
Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market
Fluid Power Valve Manufacturing Industry - An Overview
Technological Innovations to Drive Market Growth
Advancements in Electric Actuation Technology to Boost
Electrically Actuated Control Valves
Customized Products Find Favor
Valve Design Trends
Control Valves
Smart Valves
Automatic Valves
Integrated Electronics
Quarter Turn Valves in High Demand
High Performance Globe Valves
Butterfly Valves and Ball Valves
Increased Use of Simulation Software
Samiep Technology Develops New Digital Controlled Valve for
Liquid Dispensing
Innovative Industrial Valves from A.R.I.
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Valves Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ball Valves (Valve Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Check Valves (Valve Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Check Valves (Valve Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Check Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Gate Valves (Valve Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Globe Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Safety Valves (Valve Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: United States Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Industrial Valves Market in the United States by
Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Industrial Valves Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by
Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Industrial Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Industrial Valves Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Valves Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Industrial Valves Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Industrial Valves Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Industrial Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Industrial Valves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Industrial Valves Market in France by Valve Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Industrial Valves Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Valves: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Valves Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market Share
Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by
Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Industrial Valves Market in Russia by Valve Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Russian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Russian Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 125: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 128: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Valve
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis
by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 136: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Australian Industrial Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Australian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown
by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Australian Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 142: Indian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Indian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by
Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 144: Industrial Valves Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Indian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Industrial Valves Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 147: Indian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 148: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Valves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share
Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 161: Industrial Valves Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Latin American Industrial Valves Market by Valve
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Latin American Demand for Industrial Valves in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Industrial Valves Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 169: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025
Table 170: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown
by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Argentinean Industrial Valves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 173: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 175: Industrial Valves Market in Brazil by Valve Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 181: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Mexican Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Mexican Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Mexican Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by
Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 192: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 194: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 195: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: The Middle East Industrial Valves Historic Market by
Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 198: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 199: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 200: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 201: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 202: Iranian Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Industrial Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Iranian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Iranian Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 208: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Industrial Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Israeli Industrial Valves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Industrial Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 214: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market by Valve
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 217: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Industrial Valves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 220: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 226: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 232: African Industrial Valves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Industrial Valves Market in Africa by Valve Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: African Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by
Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: African Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 747
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: