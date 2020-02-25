New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market
As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy
Rise in Parallel Importance
IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of
the Cloud
Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the
Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation
Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the
Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Security Gateways Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Bitglass (USA)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
CipherCloud (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)
McAfee, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Netskope (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Palo Alto Networks (USA)
Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
Sophos Plc (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)
Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages
Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways
Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement
into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security
The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption
among Enterprises
Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand
Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in
Transit
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for
Cloud App Gateways
BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services
Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to
Spur Growth
Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,
Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage
Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs
Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key
Trend
SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur
Future Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
