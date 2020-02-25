New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud Security Gateways will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$55 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud Security Gateways will reach a market size of US$139.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$285.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T Inc.

Bitglass

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Global Velocity Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ManagedMethods Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netskope

Oracle Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos Plc

Symantec Corporation

Thales eSecurity Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Trustwave Holdings







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy

Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of

the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the

Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the

Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Security Gateways Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages

Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement

into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption

among Enterprises

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in

Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for

Cloud App Gateways

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to

Spur Growth

Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,

Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key

Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur

Future Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 60

