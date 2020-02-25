New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p097880/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.5 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$966.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aluminum will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.

Metal Container Corp.

Ardagh Group

Ball Corp.

BWAY Corp.

Can-Pack S. A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Daiwa Can Company

Greif Inc.

Hildering Packaging BV

Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd.

Orora Limited

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Tata Steel Packaging

Tecnocap S.p.A

The Envases Universales Group

The Massilly Group

Stebler Packaging AG

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Metal Packaging: Recyclable, Reusable, Versatile, and Portable

Packaging Material

Recent Market Activity

Major Trends in Metal Packaging Summarized

Lightweighting

New Materials and Shapes

HD Prints and Coatings

Modern Opening/Closing Systems

New End-User Segments

Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive

Widespread Adoption

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Other Advantages of Metal Packaging Summarized

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)

Metal Container Corp. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)

BWAY Corporation (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

EXAL Corporation (USA)

Greif Inc. (USA)

Hildering Packaging BV (The Netherlands)

Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)

Orora Limited (Australia)

Pacific Can China Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Silgan Containers LLC (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tata Steel Packaging (The Netherlands)

Tinplate Company of India (India)

Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)

TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)

The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)

The Massilly Group (France)

Stebler Packaging AG (Switzerland)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Evolving Circular Economy and the Resulting Demand for 100%

Recyclable and Reusable Metal Packaging: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Metal Packaging Supports Sustainability Efforts

Surge in Beverages Consumption Worldwide Boosts Demand for

Metal Cans and Closures

Beer Packaging Spells Opportunities for Beverage Cans

Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative

Market for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: The Most Popular Metal Packaging Option for

Beverages

Growing Popularity of Safe and Convenient Canned Food and

Beverages Benefits Market Expansion

Canned Foods and Beverages: Primarily Driven by Convenience and

Safety Attributes

Convenience Muscles Growth

BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans

Ease in Production, Storage, Distribution, and Retailing

Catapults Aluminum Packaging to the Dominant Position

High Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sector

Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand

Spurs Growth

Factors Sustaining Demand for Aerosol Packaging

Cosmetics Market Turbocharges Aluminum Aerosol Cans Sales

Aerosol Recycling

Strength, Protection, Preservation, and Durability Benefits

Drive Healthy Demand for Steel Packaging

Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum

Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Steel Packaging to Witness Strong Growth in the Middle East and

APAC

Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well

for Steel Packaging

Tinplate: Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Material

Developing Countries & Food and Beverage Applications Boost

Consumption

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel

Re-sealable Metal Cans

Advancements in 3-D Printing Drive Adoption in Steel and Metals

Production

Recent Beverage Can Innovations of Crown

Reveal Inks

CrownSmart Brings Augmented Reality Technology to Cans

Global Vent

SuperEnd Beverage End Technology

360 End

Ardagh?s Can Innovations in a Nutshell

Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations

TruVue Can

valPure® V70

Nemo

Orbit

Biscuit Barrel

Butter Box

Shaped Food Can

Heineken Beer Tender

Aluminum Closure

Aluminum Bottle

PT51

DigiStripe

Dry Shampoo Can

Carolina Herrera

Push & Pull System

Duraline

Ringo Can

OptiCan

Innovations in Aerosol Packaging

Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols

Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans from Aptar

Transfer Cap from Alcan

Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball

Aluminum Foils & Aluminum Closures Innovations

SAVIN PREMIUM

EasyTin N/B Smooth Wall Cups

CONSTANTIA Perform

Other Novel Metal Packaging Innovations and Advancements

Advancements in Lacquers

Ultra-thin Packaging Steel

Metal Embossing

Eco-friendly Coating Material

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging

Rising Need to Address Substitution with Plastics in Emerging

Markets

Developing Practical Universal Designs of Closures Poses a

Challenge

Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor

User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal

Packaging Formats

Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging





