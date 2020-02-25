New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p097880/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.5 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$966.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aluminum will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p097880/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metal Packaging: Recyclable, Reusable, Versatile, and Portable
Packaging Material
Recent Market Activity
Major Trends in Metal Packaging Summarized
Lightweighting
New Materials and Shapes
HD Prints and Coatings
Modern Opening/Closing Systems
New End-User Segments
Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive
Widespread Adoption
Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
Other Advantages of Metal Packaging Summarized
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)
Metal Container Corp. (USA)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ball Corporation (USA)
Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)
BWAY Corporation (USA)
Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)
CPMC Holdings Limited (China)
Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Daiwa Can Company (Japan)
EXAL Corporation (USA)
Greif Inc. (USA)
Hildering Packaging BV (The Netherlands)
Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)
Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)
Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)
Orora Limited (Australia)
Pacific Can China Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)
Silgan Containers LLC (USA)
Sonoco Products Company (USA)
Tata Steel Group (India)
Tata Steel Packaging (The Netherlands)
Tinplate Company of India (India)
Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)
TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)
The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)
The Massilly Group (France)
Stebler Packaging AG (Switzerland)
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)
Universal Can Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Evolving Circular Economy and the Resulting Demand for 100%
Recyclable and Reusable Metal Packaging: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Metal Packaging Supports Sustainability Efforts
Surge in Beverages Consumption Worldwide Boosts Demand for
Metal Cans and Closures
Beer Packaging Spells Opportunities for Beverage Cans
Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative
Market for Metal Cans
Aluminum Cans: The Most Popular Metal Packaging Option for
Beverages
Growing Popularity of Safe and Convenient Canned Food and
Beverages Benefits Market Expansion
Canned Foods and Beverages: Primarily Driven by Convenience and
Safety Attributes
Convenience Muscles Growth
BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans
Ease in Production, Storage, Distribution, and Retailing
Catapults Aluminum Packaging to the Dominant Position
High Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sector
Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand
Spurs Growth
Factors Sustaining Demand for Aerosol Packaging
Cosmetics Market Turbocharges Aluminum Aerosol Cans Sales
Aerosol Recycling
Strength, Protection, Preservation, and Durability Benefits
Drive Healthy Demand for Steel Packaging
Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum
Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits
Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
Steel Packaging to Witness Strong Growth in the Middle East and
APAC
Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well
for Steel Packaging
Tinplate: Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Material
Developing Countries & Food and Beverage Applications Boost
Consumption
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel
Re-sealable Metal Cans
Advancements in 3-D Printing Drive Adoption in Steel and Metals
Production
Recent Beverage Can Innovations of Crown
Reveal Inks
CrownSmart Brings Augmented Reality Technology to Cans
Global Vent
SuperEnd Beverage End Technology
360 End
Ardagh?s Can Innovations in a Nutshell
Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations
TruVue Can
valPure® V70
Nemo
Orbit
Biscuit Barrel
Butter Box
Shaped Food Can
Heineken Beer Tender
Aluminum Closure
Aluminum Bottle
PT51
DigiStripe
Dry Shampoo Can
Carolina Herrera
Push & Pull System
Duraline
Ringo Can
OptiCan
Innovations in Aerosol Packaging
Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols
Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans from Aptar
Transfer Cap from Alcan
Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball
Aluminum Foils & Aluminum Closures Innovations
SAVIN PREMIUM
EasyTin N/B Smooth Wall Cups
CONSTANTIA Perform
Other Novel Metal Packaging Innovations and Advancements
Advancements in Lacquers
Ultra-thin Packaging Steel
Metal Embossing
Eco-friendly Coating Material
Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging
Rising Need to Address Substitution with Plastics in Emerging
Markets
Developing Practical Universal Designs of Closures Poses a
Challenge
Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor
User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal
Packaging Formats
Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metal Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Metal Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Metal Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Aluminum (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Aluminum (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Aluminum (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tinplate (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tinplate (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Tinplate (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Steel (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Steel (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Steel (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Metal Cans (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Metal Cans (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Metal Cans (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Metal Containers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Metal Containers (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Metal Containers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Metal Caps & Closures (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Metal Caps & Closures (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Metal Caps & Closures (Product Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Food Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Food Packaging (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Food Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Beverage Packaging (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Beverage Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Beverage Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Personal Care Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Personal Care Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Personal Care Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metal Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Metal Packaging Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Metal Packaging Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Metal Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Metal Packaging Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Metal Packaging Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Metal Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Metal Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Metal Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Metal Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Metal Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Metal Packaging Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Metal Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Metal Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Metal Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Metal Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Metal Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Metal Packaging Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Metal Packaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Metal Packaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metal Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Metal Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Metal Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Metal Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Metal Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: European Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Metal Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: European Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Metal Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Metal Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Metal Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Metal Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Metal Packaging Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: French Metal Packaging Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Metal Packaging Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Metal Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Metal Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Metal Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: German Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Metal Packaging Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: German Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Metal Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Metal Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Metal Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Metal Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Metal Packaging Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Metal Packaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Metal Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Metal Packaging Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Metal Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Metal Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Metal Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Metal Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Metal Packaging Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Metal Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Metal Packaging Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Metal Packaging Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Metal Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Metal Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Metal Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Metal Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Metal Packaging Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 131: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Metal Packaging Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Metal Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Metal Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe Metal Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Metal Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Metal Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Metal Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Metal Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Metal Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Metal Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Metal Packaging Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Metal Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Metal Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Metal Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 170: Metal Packaging Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Metal Packaging Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Metal Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Metal Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Metal Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Metal Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Metal Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Metal Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Metal Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Metal Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Metal Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Metal Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2018-2025
Table 188: Metal Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Metal Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Metal Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Metal Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Metal Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Metal Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Metal Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2018-2025
Table 200: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Metal Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Metal Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Metal Packaging Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Metal Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Metal Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Metal Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Metal Packaging Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Argentinean Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Metal Packaging Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Metal Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Metal Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Metal Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Metal Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Metal Packaging Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Metal Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Metal Packaging Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Metal Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Metal Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Metal Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Metal Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Mexican Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 227: Metal Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Metal Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Metal Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Metal Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Metal Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 236: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Metal Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Metal Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 239: Metal Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Metal Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Metal Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Metal Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Metal Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Metal Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Cont
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p097880/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: