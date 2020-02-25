Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global volumetric display market is expected to grow from USD 217.6 Million in 2017 to USD 2,389.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. High demand for advanced medical imaging devices, rising need of volumetric display in the retail sector, technological improvements in 3D displays and increased implementation of LED & LCD technology are the factors fuelling the volumetric display market.

A volumetric display is defined as equipment which helps in generation and scattering of visible radiation from a set of localized and particular regions within a three-dimensional space. It includes visual display devices that form a visual representation of a three-dimensional object. These techniques work on a combination of prominent components. It creates 3D imagery via the emission scattering or relaying of illumination from well-defined regions in space. These displays are auto-stereoscopic and generate 3D imagery which can be seen with the naked eye. It is a promising technology which is widely applicable in the automotive, aerospace, defence, medical and industrial sector.

An increase in demand for advanced medical imaging devices is a major factor driving the market. In addition, technological enhancements in 3D displays and increased application of LED & LCD technology further stimulates the demand for such systems. However, the need for advanced software and electronic components may obstruct the growth of the market. Nevertheless, prospective growth opportunities found in telemedicine and surgery may boost the market in forthcoming years. Lack of technological knowledge is the main challenge for this market.

Key players operating in the global volumetric display market include 3DIcon Corporation, LightSpace Technologies Inc., Voxon, Holografika Kft., Zebra Imaging, Holoxica Ltd, Burton Inc., LEIA Inc., Seekway Technologies and Alioscopy among others. To enhance their market position in the global Volumetric Display market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Voxon Photonics developed Voxon VX1, the world’s most advanced three-dimensional (3D) volumetric display which intend to bring digital content to life and helps empower people to visualise, communicate, learn and have fun in a collaborative manner with no barrier to the 3D experience, and no glasses required.

Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, in June 2016, 3DIcon Corporation, a developer of 3D volumetric display technologies that are designed to produce 360-degree volumetric high-resolution images, plannned to expand development of its proprietary CSpace technology by exploiting the technical expertise and intellectual property for Silicon-based materials which is acquired through its recently merger with Coretec Industries, LLC.

The mirror segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 40.60% in 2017

The component segment is divided into segments such as a projector, mirror, motor & position sensor, and others. The mirror segment is dominating the market in 2017. For instance, illumination within a volumetric display can either reach the eye directly from the source or with the help of intermediate surfaces such as a mirror or glass

The LCOS segment valued around USD 133.17 Million in 2017

The technology segment includes Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology. The LCOS segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. The LCOS is defined as a microdisplay technology which generates higher definition images and sounds.

The static-volume volumetric 3D displays segment held the market share of 48.70% in 2017

The display type segment is classified into swept volume display, static volume display, and multi-planar volumetric display. The static-volume volumetric 3D displays segment is dominating the market in 2017. Swept-surface or swept-volume volumetric 3D displays rely on the human persistence of vision to fuse a series of slices of the 3D object into a single 3D image. Static-volume volumetric 3D displays create imagery without any macroscopic moving parts in the image volume.

The medical segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 35.50% in 2017

The application segment includes medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas and other applications. The medical segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 35.50% in 2017. They are used for medical imaging applications such as X-ray, CT Scan, and MRI Scan among others and provides the clarity of images help to provide a better diagnosis. They are also being used during surgical procedures.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Volumetric Display Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global Volumetric Display market with USD 86.60 Million in 2017 where as the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. Asia Pacific is dominating region because the market is mainly driven by the improvement in technologies and growing demand for 3D displays in different end user applications. The North America region is growing rapidly region because of rise in demand due to increased use of volumetric display in medical and consumer electronics which is driving the volumetric display market growth. The reduced operating costs and improved product flexibility in these applications.

About the report:

The global volumetric display market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

