New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.6 Billion by the year 2025, Supercapacitor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$232.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$187.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Supercapacitor will reach a market size of US$449.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abracon LLC

API Technologies Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc

ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH

Hitachi AIC, Inc.

KEMET Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

NEC TOKIN Corporation

Nichicon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Capacitors

An Introduction

Types of Capacitors

Recent Market Activity

Supercapacitors - A Review

Supercapacitor Materials

Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential

for Electronic Capacitors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Capacitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





Electronic Capacitors - A Review

Ceramic Capacitors - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market

Technological Advancements to Spur Growth in the Global MLCC

Market

Leading Players in the Ceramic Capacitors Market

Low Voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market -An Insight

Aluminum Capacitors Market - A Review

Lead Based Variants -The Dominant Product Type

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Competitive Scenario

Japanese Players Lead the Fray

China Dominates Low-end Sector, While Japan Leads Market for

High End Products

Vacuum Capacitors Market - A Review

Low Voltage Capacitor Market

High Costs - Major Drawback for Tantalum Capacitors

Usage of Capacitors in Smartphones on the Rise

Surging LEDs Demand Fuels Requirement for Sophisticated Ceramic

Capacitors

Innovation in Capacitors - A Road to Success

High-Capacitance Capacitors Lead the Market

Miniature Components Rule the Roost

Optimistic Growth Prospects for High Voltage Capacitors

Capacitor Products for Solar Applications Increase

Supercapacitors Market

Developments in DC-Link Capacitor Technology





