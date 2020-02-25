New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 17 Million Units by the year 2025, Spinning Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 272.5 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 236.7 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spinning Machines will reach a market size of 928.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A.T.E. Enterprises Private Limited

Batliboi Ltd.

Benninger AG

Itema S.p.A.

Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Mayer & Cie GmbH & Co. KG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Navis TubeTex

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Picanol

Rieter AG

Santoni S.p.A.

Saurer AG

Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A.

TMT Machinery

Toyota Industries Corporation

Trutzschler GmbH & Co. KG

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Fast Growing Non-Woven Fabrics Demand to Drive the Global

Market for Textile Machinery

Recent Market Activity

World Textile Machinery Shipments

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machinery

Knitting Machinery

Other Textile Machinery

An Insight into the Global Market for Spinning Machinery

Market for Circular Knitting Machines

Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

China - The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Ongoing Trends in the Global Market for Textile Machinery

Replacement of Manual Operations with Automation

Deployment of Nanotechnology

Rise of Smart Textiles

Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Offers Significant

Growth Opportunities

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for the Textile Machinery

Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate

Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Economic Scenario

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Factors Affecting Demand for Weaving Machines (On a Rating

Scale of 1-10)

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Digital

Textile Manufacturing Devices Market

Thies GmbH Introduces Extensive Range of Textile Manufacturing

Technologies

Tecnorama Launches SHAKERAMA and ECODYERAMA Automatic Dyeing

Machines

Fongs Group Unveils Range of Innovative Dyeing Equipment and

Washing Machines

Monforts Launches Line of Sustainable Textile Manufacturing

Technologies

Interspare Unveils Krantz and Artos High-End Finishing

Technologies

A Leading Manufacturer Introduces Simtex Calendar Roll

InspirOn Develops SprintOn Stenters

Cubotex Introduces Unimat Universal Hank Dyeing Machine

Jupiter Comtex Pvt. Ltd. Launches Indigo Rope Dyeing Technology

TEMPACTA Washing Steamer and TRIKOFLEX Drum Washing Machine

from Benninger

Geratex Machinery to Adopt Ultrasonic Technology for Fabric

Washing

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 175

