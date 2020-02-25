New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.6 Billion by the year 2025, Builders` Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$294.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$293.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Builders` Hardware will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allegion plc

Schlage

Ashland Hardware Systems

ASSA ABLOY AB

Adams Rite

Markar Architectural Products

Medeco

Rockwood Manufacturing Company

SARGENT Manufacturing Company

Securistyle Ltd.

CompX International, Inc.

Dormakaba Group

HAGER COMPANIES

Hickory Hardware

The J.G. Edelen Co., Kwikset Corp.

Masco Corp.

Miwa Lock Co. Ltd.

Preferred Engineering Products Ltd.

Security Door Controls

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Sugatsune America, Inc.

Tyman Plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview

A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market

Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

The 2007-2009 Recession

US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession

2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect

US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in

2012 & 2013

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allegion plc (Ireland)

Schlage (USA)

Ashland Hardware Systems (USA)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

Adams Rite (USA)

Markar Architectural Products (USA)

Medeco (USA)

Rockwood Manufacturing Company (USA)

SARGENT Manufacturing Company (USA)

Securistyle Ltd. (UK)

CompX International, Inc. (USA)

Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

HAGER COMPANIES (USA)

Hickory Hardware (USA)

The J.G. Edelen Co. (USA)

Kwikset Corporation (USA)

Masco Corporation (USA)

Miwa Lock Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Preferred Engineering Products Ltd. (Canada)

Security Door Controls (USA)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)

Sugatsune America, Inc. (USA)

Tyman Plc (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth

Residential Replacements to Boost Builders’ and Cabinet

Hardware Demand

Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand

Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry

Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors

Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen

Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass

Specialized Hinges Catching on

Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground

Lockset Makers: Back to Basics

Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors

PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs

Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference

Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High

Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets

Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products

Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales

Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical

Locking System

Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs

Modern Styles

Use of Different Materials

Attractive Doorknobs

Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market

Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks

Brass Makes Comeback

Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders’ Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million

for Years 2019 through 2025

Table 5: World Historic Review for Builders’ Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed

with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2018

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Builders’ Hardware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025

Table 7: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 11: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 26: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 41: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 467

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001