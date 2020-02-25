New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices will reach a market size of US$167.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor &
Fitness Verticals
Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor &
Fitness GPS Devices
Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment
Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains
Growth Momentum
Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS
Devices
Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc.
Bryton, Inc.
Bushnell Corporation
Garmin International, Inc.
HOLUX Technology, Inc.
Lowrance Electronics
MiTAC International Corporation
Magellan Navigation, Inc.
Mio Technology Corporation
Navman
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Satmap Systems Ltd.
TomTom N.V.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth
GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses
Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical
Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand
Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market
GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment
Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand
GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market
HUDs Garner Growing Interest
Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices
GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets
Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers
GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon
Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND
Market
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
Stable Economic Scenario
Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
