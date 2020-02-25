New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Trillion by the year 2025, In-Flight Wi-Fi Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$117.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$148.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Flight Wi-Fi Services will reach a market size of US$286.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$542 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AeroMobile Communications Limited

Astronics AeroSat Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Inmarsat plc

Panasonic Avionics

SES S.A.

SITAOnAir

SmartSky Networks, LLC

Thales Group

ViaSat Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for

Today?s Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Trends in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)

Market Summarized

Inflight Wi-Fi: Fast Facts

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity Drive

Strong Demand for Ubiquitous Wi-Fi, Anytime, Anywhere

Recent Market Activity

Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized

Regional Trends in In-flight Wi-Fi Services Summarized

Asia-Pacific

The United States

Europe

Middle East

Latin America

Booming Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving Demand for IFC

Technologies

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles

(ASMs)

Global Market Outlook

Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace

North America Dominates Global In-flight Internet Connectivity

Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

Adoption

Leisure Segment to Drive IFC Growth

Key Market Challenges Summarized

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surging Demand for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and

Economical Connectivity during Air Travel Drive Strong Market

Growth

In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and

Create New Lucrative Business Models

Onboard Wireless Internet Transform Expectations of Air Passengers

Airlines to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Inflight

Connectivity

Inflight Internet Access Drive Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers

Soaring IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for

Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Services

Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in IP Traffic

?Social Networking on the Move?: Another Major Driver of IP

Traffic

Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs

Well for the Market

Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs

Well for the Market

Lack of ATG Networks, Lower Reliability and Lesser Speed of ATG

Technology Drive Adoption of Satellite-Based Solutions

High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-

flight Connectivity

Disruption in Satellite-Enabled Inflight Internet Connectivity:

A Cause of Concern for Airlines?

Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-

Flight Wi-Fi

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing

Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Services

Embedded Seatback Solutions

Wireless Solutions

Mobile Solutions

More Screens

Wired Controllers Remain Relevant

Increasing Use of Personal Smartphones

Evolution of Connected Aircrafts: Cyber Security Assumes

Critical Importance

Primary Vulnerabilities & Challenges

Vendors Invest in New Technology

Efforts to Enhance Readiness and Awareness

End-to-End Cyber Security: Need of the Hour

In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity

Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services

Focus on Technology Upgrades to Improve In-flight Wi-Fi Speed

Options for Enhanced Inflight Connectivity are Many

Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight

Wi-Fi Services

Enterprise Shift towards All-IP Communications

Long-Haul Flight Business Travelers Drive Demand for Wi-Fi

Services

In-flight Wi-Fi Popular on Business Routes

BYOD: An Emerging Cost Effective Model

IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment

Location Based Advertising - A Revenue Opportunity

Free Wi-Fi Services for All in the Offing?

Airlines that Currently Offer Free Inflight Wi-Fi

Evolving Trends in Private Jet Segment Spur In-Flight Wi-Fi Demand

Burgeoning Middle Class Population & Rapid Urbanization:

Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Demand for Inflight

Connectivity

Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021,

2028, 2032, and 2036





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 3: United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 7: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

