SIKA JOINS INITIATIVE “TOGETHER FOR SUSTAINABILITY”

Sika is pleased to join the ‘Together for Sustainability’ (TfS) initiative as a new member. The organization, founded in 2011, aims to improve sustainability practice within the supply chain of the chemicals industry. Sustainability is a key feature and a central element of Sika’s growth strategy.

With this membership, Sika sets clear targets for compliance with sustainability and quality standards in procurement and within the supply chain. Sika is the 25th member and will apply global standards for environmental, social and governance performance of supply chains. The TfS program is based on the UN Global Compact and Responsible Care® principles, and allows Sika to assess and evaluate the performance of its suppliers in various aspects. This includes environmental, labor & human rights, ethical and sustainable procurement performance in order to achieve measurable improvements and its own sustainability performance.



Marcos Vazquez, Head of Sika Group Procurement: “Sustainability is a core element of our growth strategy and procurement plays a key role making sure we select our vendors according to the highest standards related to environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Joining TfS will allow Sika to learn and exchange with its members best practices in sustainability, and to actively participate in the improvement of sustainability practices within the supply chains of the chemical industry."

Bertrand Conquéret, TfS President: “The membership of Sika will enable TfS to further deliver on its strategy to continuously increase the sustainability impact of global chemical supply chains. By joining TfS, Sika will benefit from the TfS framework, collaborative mindset and robust tools to assess and improve the sustainability performance of its supplying companies while at the same time increase its own responsible sourcing program. Sika together with the other 24 TfS member companies, will contribute to shaping the future of the chemical industry and its customers.“

Sika's overriding goal is to reduce CO 2 emissions per ton manufactured by 12% until 2023. Climate Performance is one of the target areas of Sika’s Growth Strategy 2023. Due to the importance of the topic, Sika is processing CO 2 reduction programs covering all regions and countries.

