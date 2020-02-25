New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721254/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sepsis - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
New Treatment Protocols and New Definitions - Every Minute
Counts!!
Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics
Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care
Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line
Sepsis Treatment
Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis
Current Antifungals used for Sepsis
Current Antivirals used for Sepsis
GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment
Argipressin Gains Approval for Septic Shock in 26 EU countries
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Restraints
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sepsis Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adrenomed AG (Germany)
AM-Pharma B.V. (Netherlands)
AMOMED Pharma GmbH (Austria)
Asahi Kasei Pharma America (USA)
Endacea, Inc. (USA)
InflaRx N.V. (Germany)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (USA)
TaiRx, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs
Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease
Pathogenesis
Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As
of 2018
Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase III Clinical Trials: 2018
Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus
Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function
HMGB1 - A Potential Target for Future Therapies
Nanoparticle Systems Demonstrate Potential for Use in Septic
Shock Management
Researchers Employ IL-7 to Increase CD4 and CD8 Immune Cells in
Patients
Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment
Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients
Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates
Positive Impact on Mortality Rate
Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in
the Market
Researchers Develop ss-Sepsis-3 Protocol for Evaluation of
Sepsis in Animal Models
World Sepsis Day Aims to Result in Improvement in Sepsis
Management
NSAIDs Demonstrate Potential to Treat Sepsis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sepsis Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Sepsis Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Sepsis Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Sepsis Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Sepsis Therapeutics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Sepsis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Sepsis Therapeutics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Sepsis Therapeutics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Sepsis Therapeutics Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Sepsis Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Sepsis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Sepsis Therapeutics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Sepsis Therapeutics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Sepsis Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Sepsis Therapeutics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 24
