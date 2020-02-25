New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621724/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.7 Billion by the year 2025, Pediatric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$516.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$446.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pediatric will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Human Vaccines: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Scenario
Vaccine Pricing: A Review
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric
Population
List of Combination Vaccines in the US: 2018
Gardasil 9 Offers Protection against HPV for Expanded Age Group
Increasing Demand for Recombinant Vaccines
Global Cholera Vaccines Market
Further Clinical Trials Needed for an Effective Zika Vaccine
Merck?s rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola Vaccine used for Ring Vaccination in
Congo
Rising Dengue Cases Drive Vaccines Demand
Sanofi?s Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market
EMA Recommends Approval of Dengue Vaccine
Vaccine for AIDS
Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS - Opportunity Indicator
Toxoid Vaccines Market
H1N1 Vaccines Market
HSV Vaccine on the Horizon
Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the
Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
BCG Vaccines
Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2018
New Vaccine for Herpes Zoster or Shingles
Two-dose Hepatitis B Vaccine for Adults
Global Rotavirus Vaccines Market
Typhoid Vaccines Market
Measles Vaccines Market
DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth
Mobile Money Encourages Parents for Vaccinating Children
Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain
Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral
Vaccines
Novel Technologies Ensure Timely Vaccine Delivery for Patients
in Remote Locations
Smart mRNA Vaccines
Growing Pricing Pressure - A Major Market Deterrent
Safety Issues Come to the Fore
Novel Vaccination Guidelines Mitigate Risks Associated with
Developing Shoulder Injuries
BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness
Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents
Smallpox (Variola Major)
Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)
Plague (Yersinia Pestis)
Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)
Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)
Tackling Cold Chain Issues
Trade Statistics
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global
Human Vaccines Market
Total Number of Infectious Disease Covered under Vaccination
Conjugate Vaccines Rule in Human Vaccines Market
Pneumococcal Vaccines - A Major Segment
Vaccine Pipeline by Major Companies
GSK Vaccine Pipeline
Merck Vaccines Pipeline
Pfizer Vaccines Pipeline
Sanofi Vaccines Portfolio
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Vaccine Pipeline
Astellas Pharma - Vaccines
Pediatric Vaccines Dominate the Human Vaccines Market
Select Pediatric Vaccines
Adults Vaccine Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by
Government Initiatives
Select Adult Vaccines
Developed Markets Dominate, Emerging Regions to Exhibit the
Fastest Growth
Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Influenza Vaccines Market: A High Growth Segment
Cancer Vaccines Market Offers Potential Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
