9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.7 Billion by the year 2025, Pediatric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$516.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$446.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pediatric will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Human Vaccines: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

Vaccine Pricing: A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ALK - Abelló A/S (Denmark)

Altimmune, Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo)

Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)

Bharat Biotech (India)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

MedImmune (USA)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., (USA)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Seqirus (UK)

SK BioScience (Korea)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Zydus Cadila (India)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric

Population

List of Combination Vaccines in the US: 2018

Gardasil 9 Offers Protection against HPV for Expanded Age Group

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Vaccines

Global Cholera Vaccines Market

Further Clinical Trials Needed for an Effective Zika Vaccine

Merck?s rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola Vaccine used for Ring Vaccination in

Congo

Rising Dengue Cases Drive Vaccines Demand

Sanofi?s Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market

EMA Recommends Approval of Dengue Vaccine

Vaccine for AIDS

Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS - Opportunity Indicator

Toxoid Vaccines Market

H1N1 Vaccines Market

HSV Vaccine on the Horizon

Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

BCG Vaccines

Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2018

New Vaccine for Herpes Zoster or Shingles

Two-dose Hepatitis B Vaccine for Adults

Global Rotavirus Vaccines Market

Typhoid Vaccines Market

Measles Vaccines Market

DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth

Mobile Money Encourages Parents for Vaccinating Children

Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain

Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral

Vaccines

Novel Technologies Ensure Timely Vaccine Delivery for Patients

in Remote Locations

Smart mRNA Vaccines

Growing Pricing Pressure - A Major Market Deterrent

Safety Issues Come to the Fore

Novel Vaccination Guidelines Mitigate Risks Associated with

Developing Shoulder Injuries

BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness

Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents

Smallpox (Variola Major)

Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)

Plague (Yersinia Pestis)

Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)

Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)

Tackling Cold Chain Issues

Trade Statistics

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global

Human Vaccines Market

Total Number of Infectious Disease Covered under Vaccination

Conjugate Vaccines Rule in Human Vaccines Market

Pneumococcal Vaccines - A Major Segment

Vaccine Pipeline by Major Companies

GSK Vaccine Pipeline

Merck Vaccines Pipeline

Pfizer Vaccines Pipeline

Sanofi Vaccines Portfolio

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Vaccine Pipeline

Astellas Pharma - Vaccines

Pediatric Vaccines Dominate the Human Vaccines Market

Select Pediatric Vaccines

Adults Vaccine Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by

Government Initiatives

Select Adult Vaccines

Developed Markets Dominate, Emerging Regions to Exhibit the

Fastest Growth

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Influenza Vaccines Market: A High Growth Segment

Cancer Vaccines Market Offers Potential Opportunities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



