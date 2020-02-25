New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Communications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$235.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$468.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach
Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective
Communications
Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector
Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Global Market for VSAT
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oilfield Communications Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)
Halliburton (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
ITC Global (USA)
Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)
Redline Communications Group (Canada)
RigNet, Inc. (USA)
SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)
Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector
Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry
Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand
Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector
Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities
Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector
Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of
SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector
Video Surveillance - A Critical Need
Big Data Analysis Gains Significance
Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations
Visualization of Production Processes
Security Monitoring
Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced
Communication Technologies
Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production
Communications Solutions
Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions
Technology Advancements Drive Growth
Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities
Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield
Communications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oilfield Communications Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oilfield Communications Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Oilfield Communications Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Oilfield Communications Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Oilfield Communications Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oilfield Communications Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Oilfield Communications Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Oilfield Communications Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: French Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Oilfield Communications Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Oilfield Communications Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Oilfield Communications Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Communications:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Oilfield Communications Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 27: Spanish Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Oilfield Communications Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 29: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Oilfield Communications Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 37: Oilfield Communications Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Australian Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 39: Indian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Oilfield Communications Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 41: Oilfield Communications Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield
Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 45: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 46: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 49: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 51: Oilfield Communications Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Brazilian Oilfield Communications Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 53: Oilfield Communications Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Mexican Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 57: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 58: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 59: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Oilfield Communications Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 61: Iranian Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Iranian Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 63: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 64: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 65: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 67: Oilfield Communications Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 69: Oilfield Communications Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Communications Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 71: African Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: African Oilfield Communications Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
