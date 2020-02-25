Stuttgart, 25. Februar 2020 - Ein neues börsengehandeltes ETP Produkt, das den entgegengesetzte Performance von Bitcoin nachbildet, ist jetzt für den Handel an der Börse Stuttgart in Euro erhältlich. Die Börse Stuttgart ist die zweitgrößte deutsche Börse mit einem Handelsvolumen von 68,5 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2019.
Der Wert des ETPs stellt die umgekehrte Performance von Bitcoin dar. Ein derartiges Produkt gab es weder in der Kryptowelt noch in der ETP-Welt zuvor. Wenn der Preis von Bitcoin fällt, steigt der ETP entsprechend, abzüglich einer täglichen Managementgebühr. Das Produkt ist vollständig 1:1 mit dem entsprechenden Basiswert abgesichert. Die Einführung des ersten inversen oder 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETPs ist eine natürliche Erweiterung der bestehenden ungehebelten Palette von Krypto-ETPs und bietet Anlegern eine größere Auswahl, mit der sie die erhöhte Volatilität und die sich stetig ändernde Dynamik der Kryptowährungsmärkte besser bewältigen können.
Das neu notierte Produkt (WKN: A2781V), das bereits an der Schweizer Börse SIX in Zürich in USD notiert ist und gehandelt wird, ist Teil der Produktpalette von 21Shares, die bereits einen Korb von Krypto-Tracker (HODL), Bitcoin (ABTC), Ethereum (AETH), XRP (AXRP), Binance Coin (ABNB) und Tezos (AXTZ) ETPs beinhaltet, die 2018 bzw. 2019 an der Schweizer Börse SIX in USD auf den Markt gebracht wurden. Diese Produkte haben zudem die Zulassung zur Notierung an der BX Swiss für den ETP in CHF sowie an der Börse Stuttgart in Euro.
"Dies ist das erste Mal in der Bitcoin-Industrie, dass ein als ETP verpacktes Finanzinstrument mit einer ISIN/WKN-Nummer gelistet und in Euro gehandelt wird. Investoren in Deutschland zeigten eine starke Nachfrage für unsere anderen Kryptoprodukte. Als Emittent ist es uns wichtig zuzuhören, wenn auch mit Vorsicht, und den Bedürfnissen unserer Investoren nachzukommen, die einen Appetit für Kryptowährungen zeigen.", erklärt Hany Rashwan, CEO von 21Shares.
„In der heutigen Ankündigung hieß es auch, dass der PD3-Prospekt von 21Shares von der schwedischen Finanzaufsichtsbehörde (SFSA) für die bestehenden ETPs genehmigt wurde. Dies ist ein wichtiger Meilenstein sowohl für traditionelle Investoren als auch für die Krypto-Gemeinde, da SBTC sowohl für private als auch für institutionelle Kunden in Deutschland und im Rest von Europa effektiv verfügbar ist. Dies war keine leichte Aufgabe, und es ist der harten Arbeit des Teams zu verdanken, dass es die Komplexität des traditionellen Systems beherrscht und diese innovativen digitalen Assets allen europäischen Investoren zur Verfügung stellen kann", sagt Laurent Kssis, Managing Director von 21Shares.
Vollständig durch die zugrundeliegenden Assets besichert, die auf segregierten Accounts bei einer unabhängigen Depotbank verwahrt und an einer regulierten Schweizer Börse notiert werden, sind diese institutionellen Tracker ideale Produktstrukturen für private und institutionelle Anleger, um sich mit diesen neuer digitalen Anlageklassen vertraut zu machen. Mit der Einführung des SBTC-Trackers können Anleger sofort und sicher von negativen Preisbewegungen des größten und liquidesten digitalen Assets profitieren.
21Shares ist der neue Name der Familie der börsengehandelten Produkte, die von der 21Shares AG, zuvor Amun AG, ausgegeben werden. Die gesamte Reihe der bestehenden ETPs wird Anfang des zweiten Quartals 2020 auf die neue Marke 21Shares umgestellt werden.
Über 21Shares
21Shares macht die Investition in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf und Verkauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Makler oder Ihres Finanzinstitutes. Anleger können mit einer konventionellen ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) einfach, mit vollem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen investieren, dank der von 21Shares eingeführten „21Shares“ ETP-Suite, die jetzt aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht: dem Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), Amun Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH:SW), Amun Ripple XRP (AXRP:SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) und Amun Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). Die gesamte Produktepalette wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange, der BX Swiss und der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD und EUR in einem regulierten Umfeld gehandelt. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem talentierten Team von Unternehmern aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt und erfahrenen Bankiers geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten eingeführt, darunter den ersten börsenkotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im 2018. 21Shares hat heute insgesamt elf Krypto-ETPs an der Börse notiert und hat über $70 Mio. AuM.
