Expansion in China:

The technology group will offer electro lamination components for electric motors not only in Germany, but also in the high-potential Chinese market as of 2020. The first production lines are being set up at Feintool’s existing plant in Taicang, close to Shanghai.

The Chinese automotive market is expected to grow over the long term. With the objective to participate of this trend – especially as it concerns alternative drive systems – Feintool is stepping up its activities and rolling out the technology needed to manufacture rotors and stators for electric motors in China. During the first phase, Feintool will set up two high-speed blanking presses at its plant in Taicang, which it will then bring into operation over the course of the year.

“By taking this step, we’re pursuing our long-term strategy of offering our customers worldwide our expertise in the core competencies of fineblanking, forming, and electro lamination stamping technology. We see tremendous potential in electro lamination stamping, especially in China,” says Knut Zimmer, CEO of the Feintool Group. Marcel Pernici, head of the System Parts segment in Asia, adds: “The ability to localize technologies is one of Feintool’s greatest strengths. Our expansion in China brings together Feintool’s global focus and local presence. The expertise comes from Feintool System Parts Jessen, the tools will, in the future, be manufactured in Europe and Asia, and the parts will ultimately be produced in China.”

Feintool strategically expanded its expertise in the e-mobility sector in 2018 by acquiring the German specialist for in-tool lamination core stacks. A modernized infrastructure, many years of experience, and an international approach led to Feintool being awarded a preproduction order for the main drive used in electric motors by a well-known European OEM in 2019, among other projects.

Shortprofile Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity. As a driver of innovation, we continually expand the horizons of fineblanking and develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements of our customers: either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or the complete production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped electro lamination components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. The processes used support the trends in the automotive industry. Feintool acts as a project and development partner in the areas of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives. The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, owns its production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, always making sure to be geographically close to its customers. Around 2,700 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41-32-387-5157

Mobile +41-79-609-2202

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

