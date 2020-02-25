As it is expected that the negative interest-rate level will continue for several years, Jyske Bank finds it necessary - as from 1 May 2020 - to set a DKK 250,000 exemption limit for negative interest on personal clients’ deposits. This means that a client may have a deposit of DKK 250,000 on his or her NemKonto without having to pay negative interest.
On other accounts negative interest is payable on all deposits. Deposit accounts for children and child savings accounts are, however, subject to an exemption limit of DKK 100,000.
All other things being equal, deposits amounting to about DKK 25 bn will be affected by the above changes.
